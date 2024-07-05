Mr Dhairy Sharma, Sr Executive – Business Development, Cilicant
Bengaluru Pharma Summit 2024 | 21st June 2024 | Welcomhotel by ITC, Bengaluru
In this video:
Mr Dhairy Sharma, Sr Executive – Business Development, Cilicant
Topic: Innovations in active packaging
Key Takeaway:
Cilicant’s Frexil is an advanced form of dessicant that comes in two variants. Frexil Type C and Frexil Type Y. These compressed dust proof canisters from Cilicant, eliminate the possibility of dusting, fights odour, retains inorganic content and maintains quality of the product