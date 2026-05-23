Mr Taabish Siddiqui, Product Manager (Sterile Transfer), Getinge
Injectable Innovations Conclave 2026 | 10th April 2026 | Hyderabad
Speaker in this video:
Mr Taabish Siddiqui, Product Manager (Sterile Transfer), Getinge
Topic: Redefining aseptic transfer – Annex 1 Influence
Key Highlights:
[1] Human intervention is a huge contamination risk. The future of sterility lies in eliminating manual touchpoints wherever possible.
[2] Annex 1 is accelerating the shift to gloveless, automated systems. Compliance now demands technologies that remove operators from critical zones.
[3] Sterility, efficiency, and compliance are no longer trade-offs. Modern aseptic transfer systems deliver all three simultaneously. Getinge is enabling this shift with integrated, gloveless solutions.