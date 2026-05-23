Express Pharma

Mr Taabish Siddiqui, Product Manager (Sterile Transfer), Getinge

Injectable Innovations Conclave 2026 | 10th April 2026 | Hyderabad

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By EP News Bureau
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Speaker in this video:
Mr Taabish Siddiqui, Product Manager (Sterile Transfer), Getinge

Topic: Redefining aseptic transfer – Annex 1 Influence

Key Highlights:
[1] Human intervention is a huge contamination risk. The future of sterility lies in eliminating manual touchpoints wherever possible. 

[2] Annex 1 is accelerating the shift to gloveless, automated systems. Compliance now demands technologies that remove operators from critical zones. 

[3] Sterility, efficiency, and compliance are no longer trade-offs. Modern aseptic transfer systems deliver all three simultaneously. Getinge is enabling this shift with integrated, gloveless solutions.

EP News Bureau
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