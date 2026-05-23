Speaker in this video:

Mr Taabish Siddiqui, Product Manager (Sterile Transfer), Getinge

Topic: Redefining aseptic transfer – Annex 1 Influence

Key Highlights:

[1] Human intervention is a huge contamination risk. The future of sterility lies in eliminating manual touchpoints wherever possible.

[2] Annex 1 is accelerating the shift to gloveless, automated systems. Compliance now demands technologies that remove operators from critical zones.

[3] Sterility, efficiency, and compliance are no longer trade-offs. Modern aseptic transfer systems deliver all three simultaneously. Getinge is enabling this shift with integrated, gloveless solutions.