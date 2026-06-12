Panel Discussion: From molecule to market faster: Rethinking drug development

Panelists in this video:

+ Mr Sanjay Tiwari, Pharma Consultant (Moderator)

+ Mr Dayanand More, Head Site – Operation, Alembic Pharma

+ Mr Nishikant Ghadge, VP (R&D and Manufacturing), Symbiotec Pharma

+ Mr Nitin Tiwari, VP- CQA; (Cluster Head – Indore, Dewas, Ratlam and Wardha), Ipca Laboratories

+ Dr Bipin Chaubey, Head of Site Process & Technology (Dewas), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

+ Mr Gopinath Santhosh, GM – Supply Chain Management, Felix Generics

Key Highlights:

[1] It is important to marry speed with science. Faster development must never compromise quality or patient safety.

[2] Strong API and KSM capabilities are critical for faster, resilient drug development and supply.

[3] Collaboration between R&D, API manufacturers, regulators and logistics partners speeds innovation.

[4] AI and digital tools are reshaping drug discovery, trials and regulatory pathways, making the drug development processes not just faster but also more efficient.

[5] Integrated and robust supply chains with end to end visibility can reduce delays from molecule to market.

[6] From development to commercialisation, process understanding is the key to consistent quality and successful scale-up.

[7] The journey from molecule to market is complex, but strong analytical understanding and process control make commercialisation possible.

[8] A product can only reach the market faster when quality, documentation, stability, and regulatory readiness are built into every stage of development.