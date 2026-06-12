Express Pharma

Panel Discussion: From molecule to market faster: Rethinking drug development

Indore Pharma Summit 2026 | 8th May 2026 | Indore Marriott Hotel

Indore Pharma SummitEvent VideosVideos
By EP News Bureau
0 16

Panelists in this video:
+ Mr Sanjay Tiwari, Pharma Consultant (Moderator)
+ Mr Dayanand More, Head Site – Operation, Alembic Pharma
+ Mr Nishikant Ghadge, VP (R&D and Manufacturing), Symbiotec Pharma
+ Mr Nitin Tiwari, VP- CQA; (Cluster Head – Indore, Dewas, Ratlam and Wardha), Ipca Laboratories
+ Dr Bipin Chaubey, Head of Site Process & Technology (Dewas), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
+ Mr Gopinath Santhosh, GM – Supply Chain Management, Felix Generics

Key Highlights:
[1] It is important to marry speed with science. Faster development must never compromise quality or patient safety.

[2] Strong API and KSM capabilities are critical for faster, resilient drug development and supply.

[3] Collaboration between R&D, API manufacturers, regulators and logistics partners speeds innovation.

[4] AI and digital tools are reshaping drug discovery, trials and regulatory pathways, making the drug development processes not just faster but also more efficient.

[5] Integrated and robust supply chains with end to end visibility can reduce delays from molecule to market.

[6] From development to commercialisation, process understanding is the key to consistent quality and successful scale-up.

[7] The journey from molecule to market is complex, but strong analytical understanding and process control make commercialisation possible.

[8] A product can only reach the market faster when quality, documentation, stability, and regulatory readiness are built into every stage of development.

EP News Bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.