Express Pharma

Prof (Dr) Neelesh Malviya, Principal, Smriti College of Pharmaceutical Education, Indore

Indore Pharma Summit 2026 | 8th May 2026 | Indore Marriott Hotel

Indore Pharma SummitEvent VideosVideos
By EP News Bureau
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In this video:
Prof (Dr) Neelesh Malviya, Principal, Smriti College of Pharmaceutical Education, Indore

Topic: Academia-industry collaboration for the development of future pharma professionals

Key Takeaways:
[1] Academia–industry collaboration turns research into real-world innovation and commercial impact.

[2] Industry-aligned research accelerates commercialisation, reduces costs and solves practical challenges faster.

[3] Strong collaboration drives skills, entrepreneurship, modernisation and sustainable societal growth.

EP News Bureau
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