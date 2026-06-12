Prof (Dr) Neelesh Malviya, Principal, Smriti College of Pharmaceutical Education, Indore

In this video:

Prof (Dr) Neelesh Malviya, Principal, Smriti College of Pharmaceutical Education, Indore

Topic: Academia-industry collaboration for the development of future pharma professionals

Key Takeaways:

[1] Academia–industry collaboration turns research into real-world innovation and commercial impact.

[2] Industry-aligned research accelerates commercialisation, reduces costs and solves practical challenges faster.

[3] Strong collaboration drives skills, entrepreneurship, modernisation and sustainable societal growth.