Prof (Dr) Neelesh Malviya, Principal, Smriti College of Pharmaceutical Education, Indore
Indore Pharma Summit 2026 | 8th May 2026 | Indore Marriott Hotel
In this video:
Prof (Dr) Neelesh Malviya, Principal, Smriti College of Pharmaceutical Education, Indore
Topic: Academia-industry collaboration for the development of future pharma professionals
Key Takeaways:
[1] Academia–industry collaboration turns research into real-world innovation and commercial impact.
[2] Industry-aligned research accelerates commercialisation, reduces costs and solves practical challenges faster.
[3] Strong collaboration drives skills, entrepreneurship, modernisation and sustainable societal growth.