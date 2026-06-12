In this video:

Mr Gajanan Patil, COO, H&H Healthcare and Cosmetics

Topic: CDMO opportunity: India’s next manufacturing advantage

Key Takeaways:

[1] The global pharma industry is shifting from traditional manufacturing to strategic CDMO partnerships driven by cost, speed, innovation and supply chain resilience.

[2] India is positioned to lead the next wave of CDMO growth through cost competitiveness, scientific talent, regulatory credibility and the China+One opportunity.

[3] Indore–Pithampur has the infrastructure, export ecosystem, talent base and logistics advantage to emerge as a major global pharma CDMO hub.