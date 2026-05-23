Mr Daneshwar Kumar, Head – MSAT, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories
Injectable Innovations Conclave 2026 | 10th April 2026 | Hyderabad
Speaker in this video:
Mr Daneshwar Kumar, Head – MSAT, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories
Topic: Engineering complexity: The rise of nano and liposomal injectables
Key Highlights:
[1] Improved delivery comes with added complexity. Nanomedicine enhances bioavailability and targeting but introduces significant formulation challenges.
[2] Precision in CQAs drives therapeutic success. Parameters like particle size, drug loading, and stability directly determine efficacy and safety.
[3] Manufacturing is multi-step and tightly linked. Each unit operation from formation to filtration impacts overall product quality.
[4] Scaling up requires robust process control. Aligning CPPs with CQAs is critical to ensure consistency at commercial scale.