Indore Rising: Central India’s next manufacturing powerhouse
Indore Pharma Summit 2026 | 8th May 2026 | Indore Marriott Hotel
Panelists in this video:
+ Dr Vipin Saxena, Director, Vishwa Life Sciences (Moderator)
+ Mr Paresh Chawla, MD, Alpa Laboratories
+ Mr Amit Chawla, Director, McW Healthcare
+ Mr Tapan Das, Sr GM – Quality, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries
+ Mr Mahendra Kumar Sahu, GM, Sun Pharmaceutical industries
+ Mr Nikhil Sahu, Sr Group Leader, Head – Packaging Development, Knovea Pharmaceuticals
+ Mr Praveen Jindal, Deputy Chief Manger, Piramal Pharma (Pithampur)
Key Highlights:
[1] Madhya Pradesh is creating an industry-friendly ecosystems for pharma manufacturing through subsidies, proactive governance and strong infrastructure support.
[2] While policies and incentives are encouraging MSME growth, the real challenge for pharma MSMEs continues to be skilled manpower retention and delayed payment cycles impacting cash flow.
[3] Indore’s next phase of growth will depend on building integrated R&D, testing, and specialised pharma support ecosystems locally rather than relying on other states.
[4] Pharma parks with allied industries can significantly improve productivity, collaboration, and overall industry efficiency.
[5] Stronger industry-academia synergies are essential to build a future-ready pharma talent pool in Indore.
[6] Pharma education needs deeper industry involvement to create professionals who are truly industry ready from day one.
[7] Skilling will define the future of India Pharma Inc. The industry must continuously evolve with new technologies, techniques and materials to stay globally competitive.