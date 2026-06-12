Indore Rising: Central India’s next manufacturing powerhouse

Panelists in this video:

+ Dr Vipin Saxena, Director, Vishwa Life Sciences (Moderator)

+ Mr Paresh Chawla, MD, Alpa Laboratories

+ Mr Amit Chawla, Director, McW Healthcare

+ Mr Tapan Das, Sr GM – Quality, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries

+ Mr Mahendra Kumar Sahu, GM, Sun Pharmaceutical industries

+ Mr Nikhil Sahu, Sr Group Leader, Head – Packaging Development, Knovea Pharmaceuticals

+ Mr Praveen Jindal, Deputy Chief Manger, Piramal Pharma (Pithampur)

Key Highlights:

[1] Madhya Pradesh is creating an industry-friendly ecosystems for pharma manufacturing through subsidies, proactive governance and strong infrastructure support.

[2] While policies and incentives are encouraging MSME growth, the real challenge for pharma MSMEs continues to be skilled manpower retention and delayed payment cycles impacting cash flow.

[3] Indore’s next phase of growth will depend on building integrated R&D, testing, and specialised pharma support ecosystems locally rather than relying on other states.

[4] Pharma parks with allied industries can significantly improve productivity, collaboration, and overall industry efficiency.

[5] Stronger industry-academia synergies are essential to build a future-ready pharma talent pool in Indore.

[6] Pharma education needs deeper industry involvement to create professionals who are truly industry ready from day one.

[7] Skilling will define the future of India Pharma Inc. The industry must continuously evolve with new technologies, techniques and materials to stay globally competitive.