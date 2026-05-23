Speaker in this video:

Mr Enoch Daniel, Director, Svan Analytical Instruments

Topic: Beyond the warning letter: How contamination control shapes the future of injectables

Key Highlights:

[1] Contamination control is the biggest regulatory gap today. Most FDA warning letters highlight failures in controlling contamination.

[2] Contamination risk is concentrated in four key areas. First air, indirect contact parts, interventions, and system design define exposure.

[3] The issue is lack of control, not lack of technology. Gaps in systems, design, and execution drive failures. The industry must shift from detection to prevention.

[4] The future is zero contamination by design. Not better control, but eliminating the possibility altogether.