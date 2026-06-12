In this video:

Mr Ranjit Menon, Site Head – Indore – Manufacturing, Cipla

Topic: Quality as strategy: Winning trust in global markets

Key Takeaways:

[1] Quality is no longer just compliance. It is a strategic leadership function driving business success.

[2] Patient-centric, risk-based quality systems are shaping the future of pharma manufacturing.

[3] Data integrity and transparent decision-making are critical to regulatory and market confidence