Express Pharma

Mr Ranjit Menon, Site Head – Indore – Manufacturing, Cipla

Indore Pharma Summit 2026 | 8th May 2026 | Indore Marriott Hotel

Indore Pharma SummitEvent VideosVideos
By EP News Bureau
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In this video:
Mr Ranjit Menon, Site Head – Indore – Manufacturing, Cipla

Topic: Quality as strategy: Winning trust in global markets

Key Takeaways:
[1] Quality is no longer just compliance. It is a strategic leadership function driving business success.

[2] Patient-centric, risk-based quality systems are shaping the future of pharma manufacturing.

[3] Data integrity and transparent decision-making are critical to regulatory and market confidence

EP News Bureau
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