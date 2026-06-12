Mr Ranjit Menon, Site Head – Indore – Manufacturing, Cipla
Indore Pharma Summit 2026 | 8th May 2026 | Indore Marriott Hotel
In this video:
Mr Ranjit Menon, Site Head – Indore – Manufacturing, Cipla
Topic: Quality as strategy: Winning trust in global markets
Key Takeaways:
[1] Quality is no longer just compliance. It is a strategic leadership function driving business success.
[2] Patient-centric, risk-based quality systems are shaping the future of pharma manufacturing.
[3] Data integrity and transparent decision-making are critical to regulatory and market confidence