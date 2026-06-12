In this video:

Mr Vivek Asthana, Head EHS & Sustainability, Symbiotec Pharmalab

Topic: Sustainability as strategy: The next frontier for pharma leaders

Key Takeaways:

[1] ESG is no longer optional for the pharma industry. It is fundamental to survival, credibility and growth.

[2] Today, regulators like Securities and Exchange Board of India are mandating ESG disclosures through BRSR. Global frameworks are tightening.

[3] Investors are evaluating not just financial returns, but how responsibly those returns are generated. Customers and global buyers are increasingly choosing partners who are ethical, transparent and sustainable.