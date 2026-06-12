Express Pharma

Mr Vivek Asthana, Head EHS & Sustainability, Symbiotec Pharmalab

Indore Pharma Summit 2026 | 8th May 2026 | Indore Marriott Hotel

Indore Pharma SummitEvent VideosVideos
By EP News Bureau
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In this video:
Mr Vivek Asthana, Head EHS & Sustainability, Symbiotec Pharmalab

Topic: Sustainability as strategy: The next frontier for pharma leaders

Key Takeaways:
[1] ESG is no longer optional for the pharma industry. It is fundamental to survival, credibility and growth.

[2] Today, regulators like Securities and Exchange Board of India are mandating ESG disclosures through BRSR. Global frameworks are tightening.

[3] Investors are evaluating not just financial returns, but how responsibly those returns are generated. Customers and global buyers are increasingly choosing partners who are ethical, transparent and sustainable.

EP News Bureau
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