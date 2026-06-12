Mr Akil Kadiyavala, GM – Technical Services, Dhara Lifescience
Indore Pharma Summit 2026 | 8th May 2026 | Indore Marriott Hotel
In this video:
Mr Akil Kadiyavala, GM – Technical Services, Dhara Lifescience
Topic: Faster coating technology advantage
Key Takeaways:
[1] Dhara Lifescience’s product portfolio includes coating technologies that can cut pharma coating process time by up to 50 per cent.
[2] Its offerings like Readycoat HS and Readycoat EZE enable faster processing, better uniformity and improved efficiency for pharma manufacturers.
[3] The company combines advanced polymer science, global certifications and strong R&D to deliver high-performance coating solutions.