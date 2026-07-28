Speaker in this video:

Mr Krutik Prajapati, Manager (Techno Commercial), Vikram Thermo (India)

Topic: Drug release modulation through DRUGCOAT RSPO/RLPO

Key Takeaways:

[1] DRUGCOAT RL and RS polymers can effectively modulate drug release by acting as binding agents in formulations.

[2] Combining RL and RS polymers provides better control over drug release than using a single polymer.

[3] The ideal RL:RS polymer ratio depends on the drug’s solubility and permeability, enabling tailored release profiles such as accelerated, sustained, or zero-order release.