Express Pharma

Mr Krutik Prajapati, Manager (Techno Commercial), Vikram Thermo (India)

Chandigarh Pharma Summit 2026 | 16th July 2026

Chandigarh Pharma SummitEvent VideosVideos
By EP News Bureau
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Speaker in this video:
Mr Krutik Prajapati, Manager (Techno Commercial), Vikram Thermo (India)

Topic: Drug release modulation through DRUGCOAT RSPO/RLPO

Key Takeaways:
[1] DRUGCOAT RL and RS polymers can effectively modulate drug release by acting as binding agents in formulations.

[2] Combining RL and RS polymers provides better control over drug release than using a single polymer.

[3] The ideal RL:RS polymer ratio depends on the drug’s solubility and permeability, enabling tailored release profiles such as accelerated, sustained, or zero-order release.

EP News Bureau
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