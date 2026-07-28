Mr Krutik Prajapati, Manager (Techno Commercial), Vikram Thermo (India)
Chandigarh Pharma Summit 2026 | 16th July 2026
Speaker in this video:
Mr Krutik Prajapati, Manager (Techno Commercial), Vikram Thermo (India)
Topic: Drug release modulation through DRUGCOAT RSPO/RLPO
Key Takeaways:
[1] DRUGCOAT RL and RS polymers can effectively modulate drug release by acting as binding agents in formulations.
[2] Combining RL and RS polymers provides better control over drug release than using a single polymer.
[3] The ideal RL:RS polymer ratio depends on the drug’s solubility and permeability, enabling tailored release profiles such as accelerated, sustained, or zero-order release.