Mr Lenin Babu N, MD, Omega Scientific Instruments
Injectable Innovations Conclave 2026 | 10th April 2026 | Hyderabad
Speaker in this video:
Mr Lenin Babu N, MD, Omega Scientific Instruments
Topic: Aseptic process equipments
Key Highlights:
[1] Sterility is designed, not tested. Final testing cannot assure sterility. Outcomes are defined by design, process control, and upstream decisions.
[2] End-to-end expertise, from design to scale-up to execution, ensures reliability. Gaps in capability show up as variability on the floor.
[3] Omega combines design, fabrication, and automation. This reduces variability on sterile lines.