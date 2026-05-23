Speaker in this video:

Mr Lenin Babu N, MD, Omega Scientific Instruments

Topic: Aseptic process equipments

Key Highlights:

[1] Sterility is designed, not tested. Final testing cannot assure sterility. Outcomes are defined by design, process control, and upstream decisions.

[2] End-to-end expertise, from design to scale-up to execution, ensures reliability. Gaps in capability show up as variability on the floor.

[3] Omega combines design, fabrication, and automation. This reduces variability on sterile lines.