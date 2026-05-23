Express Pharma

Mr Lenin Babu N, MD, Omega Scientific Instruments

Injectable Innovations Conclave 2026 | 10th April 2026 | Hyderabad

Injectable Innovations ConclaveEvent VideosVideos
By EP News Bureau
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Speaker in this video:
Mr Lenin Babu N, MD, Omega Scientific Instruments

Topic: Aseptic process equipments

Key Highlights:
[1] Sterility is designed, not tested. Final testing cannot assure sterility. Outcomes are defined by design, process control, and upstream decisions.

[2] End-to-end expertise, from design to scale-up to execution, ensures reliability. Gaps in capability show up as variability on the floor.

[3] Omega combines design, fabrication, and automation. This reduces variability on sterile lines.

EP News Bureau
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