Panel Discussion: Beyond generics: Moving into complex injectables, oncology and biosimilars
Injectable Innovations Conclave 2026 | 10th April 2026 | Hyderabad
Panellists in this video:
+ Mr Ranjan Chakrabarti, Independent Consultant-Biopharma & Drug Discovery (MODERATOR)
+ Dr Shubhadeep D Sinha, Sr VP, Head – CD&MA, Hetero Drugs
+ Mr Tridip Mazumder, AVP – Strategic Sourcing – Packaging Material, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories
+ Mr Girija Prasad Patro, AVP, Eugia Pharma Specialities
+ Dr Khalid Akhter Ansari, Senior Director R&D, Technical Operations, Rising Pharmaceuticals
+ Mr Munindra Roy, AGM- Packaging Development, Gland Pharma
Key Highlights:
[1] The world has moved beyond generics and India needs to move fast to catch up.
[2] The dearth of specialists to interpret sophisticated analysis is a key bottleneck. This will be a major stumbling block to progress.
[3] Biotherapeutics have replaced chemotherapy as primary cancer therapy. They have moved from adjunct use to the front line.
[4] Biosimilars have improved affordability and improved access. But price erosion has compressed the market.
[5] Acceptance of the parenteral route has increased, driven by GLP-1 adoption. Celebrity-endorsed GLP-1 injections have normalised injectables.
[6] Focus on diabetes and obesity has sidelined other endocrine disorders like thyroid. They are likely to regain attention as exclusivity fades and prices decline.