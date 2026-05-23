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Panel Discussion: Beyond generics: Moving into complex injectables, oncology and biosimilars

Injectable Innovations Conclave 2026 | 10th April 2026 | Hyderabad

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By EP News Bureau
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Panellists in this video:
+ Mr Ranjan Chakrabarti, Independent Consultant-Biopharma & Drug Discovery (MODERATOR)
+ Dr Shubhadeep D Sinha, Sr VP, Head – CD&MA, Hetero Drugs
+ Mr Tridip Mazumder, AVP – Strategic Sourcing – Packaging Material, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories
+ Mr Girija Prasad Patro, AVP, Eugia Pharma Specialities
+ Dr Khalid Akhter Ansari, Senior Director R&D, Technical Operations, Rising Pharmaceuticals
+ Mr Munindra Roy, AGM- Packaging Development, Gland Pharma

Key Highlights:
[1] The world has moved beyond generics and India needs to move fast to catch up.

[2] The dearth of specialists to interpret sophisticated analysis is a key bottleneck. This will be a major stumbling block to progress.

[3] Biotherapeutics have replaced chemotherapy as primary cancer therapy. They have moved from adjunct use to the front line.

[4] Biosimilars have improved affordability and improved access. But price erosion has compressed the market.

[5] Acceptance of the parenteral route has increased, driven by GLP-1 adoption. Celebrity-endorsed GLP-1 injections have normalised injectables.

[6] Focus on diabetes and obesity has sidelined other endocrine disorders like thyroid. They are likely to regain attention as exclusivity fades and prices decline.

EP News Bureau
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