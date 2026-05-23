Panel Discussion: Beyond generics: Moving into complex injectables, oncology and biosimilars

Panellists in this video:

+ Mr Ranjan Chakrabarti, Independent Consultant-Biopharma & Drug Discovery (MODERATOR)

+ Dr Shubhadeep D Sinha, Sr VP, Head – CD&MA, Hetero Drugs

+ Mr Tridip Mazumder, AVP – Strategic Sourcing – Packaging Material, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

+ Mr Girija Prasad Patro, AVP, Eugia Pharma Specialities

+ Dr Khalid Akhter Ansari, Senior Director R&D, Technical Operations, Rising Pharmaceuticals

+ Mr Munindra Roy, AGM- Packaging Development, Gland Pharma

Key Highlights:

[1] The world has moved beyond generics and India needs to move fast to catch up.

[2] The dearth of specialists to interpret sophisticated analysis is a key bottleneck. This will be a major stumbling block to progress.

[3] Biotherapeutics have replaced chemotherapy as primary cancer therapy. They have moved from adjunct use to the front line.

[4] Biosimilars have improved affordability and improved access. But price erosion has compressed the market.

[5] Acceptance of the parenteral route has increased, driven by GLP-1 adoption. Celebrity-endorsed GLP-1 injections have normalised injectables.

[6] Focus on diabetes and obesity has sidelined other endocrine disorders like thyroid. They are likely to regain attention as exclusivity fades and prices decline.