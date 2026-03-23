Mr Kumar N Fadadu, Technical Manager (F&D), Vikram Thermo (India)
FDD Conclave: Mumbai Connect | 6th March 2026
Speaker in this video:
Mr Kumar N Fadadu, Technical Manager (F&D), Vikram Thermo (India)
Topic: Modulation of drug release by methacrylate copolymers in matrix systems
Key Highlights:
[1] Drucoat RL and RS polymers can be used as binding agent to modulate the drug release.
[2] The polymer combinations are better controlling agents.
[3] The drug release function is a reciprocal function of polymer concentration.