Express Pharma

Mr Kumar N Fadadu, Technical Manager (F&D), Vikram Thermo (India)

FDD Conclave: Mumbai Connect | 6th March 2026

FDD ConclaveEvent VideosVideos
By EP News Bureau
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Speaker in this video:
Mr Kumar N Fadadu, Technical Manager (F&D), Vikram Thermo (India)

Topic: Modulation of drug release by methacrylate copolymers in matrix systems

Key Highlights:
[1] Drucoat RL and RS polymers can be used as binding agent to modulate the drug release.

[2] The polymer combinations are better controlling agents.

[3] The drug release function is a reciprocal function of polymer concentration.

EP News Bureau
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