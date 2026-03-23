Speaker in this video:

Mr Kumar N Fadadu, Technical Manager (F&D), Vikram Thermo (India)

Topic: Modulation of drug release by methacrylate copolymers in matrix systems

Key Highlights:

[1] Drucoat RL and RS polymers can be used as binding agent to modulate the drug release.

[2] The polymer combinations are better controlling agents.

[3] The drug release function is a reciprocal function of polymer concentration.