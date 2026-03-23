Express Pharma

Dr Abhijit V Gothoskar, Technical Expert, Sigachi Industries

FDD Conclave: Mumbai Connect | 6th March 2026

FDD ConclaveEvent VideosVideos
By EP News Bureau
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Speaker in this video:
Dr Abhijit V Gothoskar, Technical Expert, Sigachi Industries

Topic: Nitrosamines: Rethinking role of excipients

Key Highlights:
[1] Excipient performance is rarely fully understood and often underestimated.

[2] MCC is the time tested and proven multi-functional tablet excipient.

[3] Co-processing MCC with anti-oxidant is a promising “Rethinking” approach to contain nitrosating agents’ levels.

EP News Bureau
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