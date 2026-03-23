Dr Abhijit V Gothoskar, Technical Expert, Sigachi Industries
FDD Conclave: Mumbai Connect | 6th March 2026
Speaker in this video:
Dr Abhijit V Gothoskar, Technical Expert, Sigachi Industries
Topic: Nitrosamines: Rethinking role of excipients
Key Highlights:
[1] Excipient performance is rarely fully understood and often underestimated.
[2] MCC is the time tested and proven multi-functional tablet excipient.
[3] Co-processing MCC with anti-oxidant is a promising “Rethinking” approach to contain nitrosating agents’ levels.