Speaker in this video:

Dr Abhijit V Gothoskar, Technical Expert, Sigachi Industries

Topic: Nitrosamines: Rethinking role of excipients

Key Highlights:

[1] Excipient performance is rarely fully understood and often underestimated.

[2] MCC is the time tested and proven multi-functional tablet excipient.

[3] Co-processing MCC with anti-oxidant is a promising “Rethinking” approach to contain nitrosating agents’ levels.