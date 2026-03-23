Express Pharma

Mr S Mukherjee, GM – Marketing, Dhara Lifescience

FDD Conclave: Mumbai Connect | 6th March 2026

FDD ConclaveEvent VideosVideos
By EP News Bureau
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Speaker in this video:
Mr S Mukherjee, GM – Marketing, Dhara Lifescience

Topic: Faster coating technology advantage

Key Highlights:
[1] Choosing the right product depends on quality, service, price, supply, and efficacy.

[2] Alternative products should be evaluated through supplier, regulatory, and product evaluation.

[3] Regulatory and technical evaluation ensures GMP compliance and proper manufacturing licenses.

EP News Bureau
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