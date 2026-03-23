Mr S Mukherjee, GM – Marketing, Dhara Lifescience
FDD Conclave: Mumbai Connect | 6th March 2026
Speaker in this video:
Mr S Mukherjee, GM – Marketing, Dhara Lifescience
Topic: Faster coating technology advantage
Key Highlights:
[1] Choosing the right product depends on quality, service, price, supply, and efficacy.
[2] Alternative products should be evaluated through supplier, regulatory, and product evaluation.
[3] Regulatory and technical evaluation ensures GMP compliance and proper manufacturing licenses.