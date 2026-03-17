Lupin and Zydus sign licensing agreement for co-marketing innovative Semaglutide injection in India

Global pharma major Lupin has entered into a Licensing and Supply Agreement with Zydus Lifesciences, an innovation-led life-sciences company, to expand access to innovative Semaglutide Injection (15 mg/3 ml) with a patient-friendly reusable pen device in India. This partnership brings together Lupin’s extensive reach in the Indian market and Zydus’ robust development capabilities, driven by the shared objective of bringing advanced therapies for metabolic disorders.

Under this agreement, Lupin will have semi-exclusive rights to co-market Zydus’ innovative Semaglutide Injection in India under the brand names Semanext and Lupin’s Livarise. Zydus will continue to market the product under the brand names SEMAGLYN, MASHEMA and ALTERME. As part of the agreement, Lupin will pay Zydus upfront licensing fees and milestone payments on achieving pre-defined milestones.

Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin, said, “Our partnership with Zydus to market Semaglutide injection in India is a significant step in strengthening our commitment to providing advanced treatment options for cardio-metabolic diseases. As GLP‑1 therapies continue to redefine treatment standards globally, this collaboration enhances our diabetes portfolio and reinforces our focus on addressing unmet patient needs. Together, we aim to expand access to innovative, high-quality treatment options for patients and support healthcare professionals across India.”

Speaking on the development, Managing Director, Zydus Lifesciences, Dr Sharvil Patel said, “Our life-changing discoveries are empowering patients to live healthier, more fulfilling lives. Keeping patients’ needs and convenience at the very core, the innovative pen device we are offering is designed to make therapy simpler and improve quality of life. We are pleased to join hands with Lupin to broaden access to this medicine and the novel patient-friendly delivery device, thereby expand its reach across India.”

Semaglutide is indicated for the treatment of adults with insufficiently controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus as an adjunct to diet and exercise:

as monotherapy, when metformin is considered inappropriate due to intolerance or contraindications

in addition to other medicinal products for the treatment of diabetes

It is also indicated as an adjunct to a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adults with an initial body mass index (BMI) of 30 kg/m2 or greater (obesity) or 27 kg/m2 or greater (overweight), in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbid condition (e.g., hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or dyslipidemia).