HiMedia Laboratories honored with GS1 India 2026 Excellence Award for innovation in supply chain

HiMedia Laboratories, a global leader in biosciences, has been honored with the prestigious “GS1 India Excellence Award 2026” at the GS1 India Forum, held at Holiday Inn, Mumbai on 25th February. The award was conferred under the category of Best Implementation of Traceability, Data Quality and Innovation in Supply Chain using GS1 Standards, recognizing the company’s exemplary adoption of global standards to drive operational excellence.

This achievement reflects HiMedia’s sustained commitment to modernizing and strengthening its operational infrastructure. As part of its broader digital transformation strategy, the company has implemented GS1 compliant barcoding systems and RFID enabled processes across its manufacturing facilities, warehouse operations, and distribution channels.

The integration of these globally recognized standards into daily operations has reinforced real time product identification, ensured precise batch level traceability, and improved inventory accuracy. These advancements have significantly minimized manual processes and operational inconsistencies, thus elevating efficiency while delivering a reliable and seamless experience to customers across both domestic as well as international markets.

Showcasing this transformation on a national stage, Shankarram Srinivasan, CIO – Systems, HiMedia Laboratories, presented HiMedia’s journey at the GS1 India Forum 2026 during the panel discussion on “Strengthening Transparency and Trust through Traceability.” He highlighted how the adoption of standardized data systems, real time tracking, and end to end visibility has strengthened compliance, improved risk management, and fostered enduring trust across global supply chains.

On this occasion, HiMedia’s leadership team expresses sincere gratitude to its employees, partners, and stakeholders for their dedication and teamwork. The GS1 India Excellence Award 2026 reflects the company’s commitment to innovation, quality, and reliability, and marks another important step toward a digitally strengthened and globally aligned supply chain.