Employment discrepancies in pharma hiring stand at 12.1%: AuthBridge Workforce Fraud Files Report

India’s pharmaceutical sector continues to encounter significant hiring-related risks, particularly involving misrepresentation of employment history, address information, and educational credentials. Insights from the Workforce Fraud Files 2026 (H1 FY25–26) by AuthBridge highlights these discrepancies as recurring issues within the pharma hiring practices, with field sales and operational roles emerging as the most vulnerable areas.

The most significant concern remains employment verification. The report finds that 12.1 per cent of pharma employment checks recorded discrepancies in H1 FY26. While this marks a decline from 17 per cent in the previous cycle, misrepresentation related to salary details, work experience, and tenure information continues to be a common risk factor in the sector. With pharmaceutical companies relying heavily on a distributed workforce across sales, distribution, and regulatory functions, inaccurate employment disclosures can directly affect operational integrity.

Commenting on the findings, Ajay Trehan, Founder & CEO of AuthBridge said, “The pharmaceutical sector operates in a highly regulated environment where trust, compliance, and accountability are essential. While employment discrepancies have reduced compared to earlier cycles, the persistence of misrepresentation and the rise in address verification challenges highlight the need for stronger, technology-driven verification frameworks. Robust screening processes are essential for organisations to maintain workforce integrity and safeguard operational credibility.”

As India’s pharmaceutical industry continues to expand both domestically and globally, the report underscores the importance of strengthening pre-employment screening processes, improving address verification systems for field-based roles, and maintaining consistent employment validation protocols to support long-term governance and compliance.