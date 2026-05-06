India’s next pharma powerhouses

India’s pharma growth is increasingly being shaped not just by companies, but by clusters. From Hyderabad Pharma City and Genome Valley to Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City and Gujarat’s bulk drug park in Jambusar, a new generation of integrated manufacturing ecosystems is taking form across the country. These clusters reflect a structural shift towards scale, shared infrastructure and multi-segment capabilities spanning APIs, biologics, injectables and CDMO-led models. A look at that transition through a cluster-first lens: examining what is being built, how far execution has progressed, and what it signals for India’s next phase of pharma growth

Genome Valley: Aligning with what comes next

JNPC: Carrying forward a 20-year old legacy

Gujarat’s bet on Jambusar

Haroli: Himachal’s next pharma play

The next wave