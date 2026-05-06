Express Pharma

India’s next pharma powerhouses

India’s pharma growth is increasingly being shaped not just by companies, but by clusters.

Cover StoryLatest Updates
By EP News Bureau
0 52

India’s pharma growth is increasingly being shaped not just by companies, but by clusters. From Hyderabad Pharma City and Genome Valley to Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City and Gujarat’s bulk drug park in Jambusar, a new generation of integrated manufacturing ecosystems is taking form across the country. These clusters reflect a structural shift towards scale, shared infrastructure and multi-segment capabilities spanning APIs, biologics, injectables and CDMO-led models. A look at that transition through a cluster-first lens: examining what is being built, how far execution has progressed, and what it signals for India’s next phase of pharma growth

Genome Valley: Aligning with what comes next 

JNPC: Carrying forward a 20-year old legacy 

Gujarat’s bet on Jambusar 

Haroli: Himachal’s next pharma play 

The next wave

EP News Bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.