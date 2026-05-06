Genome Valley: Aligning with what comes next 

For years now, the Indian pharma industry has been talking about moving beyond scale. The shift towards innovation and complex therapies, has been a familiar narrative in policy discussions and boardrooms alike. The more useful question now is what that looks like on the ground.

A closer look at Genome Valley in Hyderabad offers some answers.

Spread across more than 2,000 acres, it houses over 200 companies from upwards of 18 countries, with an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 professionals working across biotechnology, pharma, and research services. Over time, it has been central to India’s position as a global vaccine supplier, with companies here contributing significantly to international supply chains.

What becomes more relevant then is not just how the cluster is expanding, but the role it is beginning to play within the broader pharma landscape.

Why it matters

Often described as India’s first organised life sciences cluster, Genome Valley has long been tied to the country’s vaccine story, contributing nearly one-third of global vaccine production and serving as a key node for biopharma innovation. What stands out now, though, is not just that association, but how the cluster is being read in the current moment.

The growing focus on vaccines, biologics and other complex therapies has brought a different set of demands to the forefront. These are segments where scale alone does not determine outcomes. They require far tighter coordination across research, process development, manufacturing, and regulatory functions. In that context, the cluster is increasingly being seen as a space where different parts of the pharma lifecycle can come together more cohesively.

That broader shift is also being reinforced at a policy level. As Dr Priya Kapoor G Hingorani, MD, Miltenyi Biotec India and VP APAC points out, the Rs 10,000 crore Biopharma SHAKTI initiative announced in the Union Budget 2026 signals a clear move away from volume-driven generics towards higher-value biologics and biosimilars. In effect, it formalises a direction the industry has already been moving towards.

“In that context, well-developed life sciences clusters will play a critical role. Their relevance lies in their ability to reduce fragmentation and enable tighter integration across research, development, manufacturing, and regulatory functions, an essential requirement for improving execution consistency,” she explains.

She adds that this becomes particularly important in precision biotherapeutics, where even small variations can impact patient outcomes, and where success is increasingly tied not to investment alone, but to the ability to deliver globally trusted, audit-ready products.

Seen in this light, the role of the cluster becomes clearer. “We are transitioning from the ‘Pharmacy of the World’ (manufacturing) to the ‘Laboratory of the World’ (innovation). Over the next decade, Genome Valley will be the bedrock of India’s self-reliance, and dominance in complex therapeutics,” says Dr Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman, Bharat Biotech.

This positioning also fits into a larger global shift. As companies look to diversify supply chains and reduce risk, the emphasis is moving towards ecosystems that can deliver consistent, regulatorready output. Genome Valley, in that sense, is increasingly being positioned as an execution platform within the global pharma value chain.

For now, what makes this cluster relevant is that it is already aligning with where the industry is headed. And that is where the ground reality starts to add more context.

Where things stand

On ground, momentum is visible across biologics, biosimilars, cell and gene therapies, and CRDMO-led models, segments that are steadily reshaping the nature of activity within Genome Valley.

And this activity is no longer confined to the original cluster footprint.

The Genome Valley ecosystem is steadily extending outward, with the Telangana government and private players building additional nodes to support different segments of the value chain. Greenfield “pharma villages” in Vikarabad, Medak, and Nalgonda are expected to house up to 30 companies at each site, with a focus on bulk drugs and high-end manufacturing.

Alongside this is Green Pharma City, a 19,000-acre integrated pharma cluster in Ranga Reddy district. With over 11,100 crore in investment commitments, it is being positioned as a large-scale manufacturing base, built around zero liquid discharge, centralised waste management, and energy-efficient systems.

Within Genome Valley itself, expansion continues. The Phase-II addition of 300 acres, backed by a Rs 2,000 crore investment, is expected to bring in three million sq. ft. of lab and clean manufacturing space, aimed at accommodating more R&D and advanced therapy work, along with an additional $100 million life sciences campus being developed by Rx Propellant.

According to the official website, the cluster already offers over 2.5 million sq. ft. of laboratory space and operates under IALA status, enabling single-point clearance for government approvals, which directly impacts how quickly projects can move from setup to operation.

This is supported by a broader infrastructure base that includes ready-built lab facilities, dedicated effluent treatment and waste management systems, analytical testing services, and access to continuous power and natural gas supply. The presence of the ICMR-led National Animal Resource Facility, the country’s largest of its kind, adds another layer of specialised R&D capability within the cluster.

At the same time, there is a growing layer of shared infrastructure around the cluster. Facilities such as the Biopharma Hub (B-Hub) and the “1 Bio” scale-up centre are being set up to support companies moving from research into early-stage manufacturing, with access to bioreactors, analytical labs, and plugand-play lab spaces.

Looking ahead, the focus on building a more integrated, capability-driven ecosystem is also outlined in the Genome Valley 2.0 Master Plan, which aims to evolve the cluster into a knowledge-led corridor with stronger emphasis on connectivity, liveability, and longterm sustainability.

Taken together, the cluster today reads less like a single site and more like a network of connected capabilities, each addressing a different part of the pharma lifecycle.

That said, building the structure is only one part of the equation. How efficiently it functions is where the real test lies.

“Speed is the only currency that matters in this industry. Our biggest challenge is not lack of ambition, but the velocity of administrative and regulatory decision-making. As we scale, our infrastructure must grow ahead of the industry’s demand, not behind it. We must also aggressively continue to foster ‘industry-ready’ talent, ensuring our academic pipelines are producing the specialised skill sets required for next-gen technologies like genomics and precision medicine,” says Dr Ella.

From an ecosystem standpoint, the challenges are becoming more specialised. Dr Hingorani points out that as the focus shifts towards more complex therapies, the need for deeper scientific expertise and tighter coordination between process development and manufacturing becomes more critical. She highlights that even small disconnects can affect timelines and outcomes, particularly in biologics, where regulatory readiness and GMP compliance demand consistent, disciplined execution across facilities.

Overall, the ecosystem is already in place, barring a few challenges. The immediate question now is how effectively the cluster will leverage it.

The ecosystem advantage What starts to matter more at this stage is not just the infrastructure itself, but everything that has built up around it — the ecosystem.

In a place like Genome Valley , “The greatest strength is ‘Regulatory Fluency.’ Because the ecosystem is so concentrated, there is a deep understanding of compliance and safety standards among the local workforce and administration,” says Dr Ella.

That familiarity tends to show up in execution, in how processes are designed and how reliably facilities operate within global regulatory frameworks.

Dr Hingorani adds further that this is reinforced by a growing base of scientific talent and specialised CRDMOs, along with professionals experienced in global regulatory systems, all of which support more consistent execution. At the same time, she notes that early-stage innovation and venture-backed ecosystems are still evolving, and remain critical to strengthening longterm execution reliability.

What Genome Valley offers is not just capacity, but a certain level of predictability, something that becomes more valuable as therapies grow more complex and the margin for error narrows.

What’s next?

Keeping an eye on tomorrow, the focus shifts to how these capabilities translate into actual output.

At present, Genome Valley is moving into a more execution-heavy phase. Dr Hingorani notes that the emphasis going forward is on strengthening capabilities in biologics, injectables, and integrated R&D environments, with the real shift lying in moving from infrastructure creation to operationalising it in line with global benchmarks.

“We are currently in the stage of ‘Advanced Integration.’ The physical infrastructure at Genome Valley is robust, but the next 18–24 months will be defined by digital and precision maturity,” adds Dr Ella.

“Industry interest is becoming more focused and aligned with areas that require strong execution capabilities. Companies are no longer expanding broadly— they are investing selectively,” says Dr Hingorani. Ultimately, the next phase for Genome Valley comes down to one thing: not how much more it can build, but how reliably it can deliver.

References:

https://lifesciences.telangana.gov.in/about-us/ https://lifesciences.telangana.gov.in/genome-valley/) https://lifesciences.telangana.gov.in/green-pharmacity/ https://lifesciences.telangana.gov.in/1bio/ https://lifesciences.telangana.gov.in/biotechnology-incubation-centre/ https://www.telangana.gov.in/ news/pressreleases/2024/02/governmentto-set-up-genome-valleyphase-ii-in-300-acres-soon-cm / https://www.telangana.gov.in/ news/news-and-press-releases/2025/02/cm-sria-revanth-reddy-minister-srid-sridhar-babu-inauguratebioasia-2025-at-hicc-hyderabad/ https://www.expresspharma.in /rx-propellant-announces-usd100-mn-investment-for-life-sciences-campus-in-genome-valley/

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