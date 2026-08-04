Fermenta Biotech lists equity shares on NSE

Fermenta Biotech has announced the listing of its equity shares on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE).

Effective 4 August 2026, the company’s 2,94,30,987 equity shares, with a face value of ₹5 each, have been listed and admitted to dealings on the NSE under the symbol FERMENTA and ISIN INE225B01021. The company’s equity shares will continue to remain listed on the BSE under Scrip Code 506414.

The listing was marked with a bell-ringing ceremony at the NSE’s Exchange Plaza office in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex. Representatives from the NSE, Fermenta’s Board, senior leadership team and other stakeholders attended the event.

According to the company, the listing comes during its 75th year. Founded in 1951 and listed on the BSE since 1977, Fermenta has expanded from its pharmaceutical and biotechnology operations to manufacturing Vitamin D3 API, nutritional ingredients, green chemistry products, APIs and customised food premixes. The company serves customers in more than 60 countries.

Fermenta stated that the NSE listing reflects its growth, expanding customer base and investor interest. According to the company, the listing provides access to shareholders and market participants across both Indian stock exchanges, supporting broader participation, visibility and price discovery.

Commenting on the development, Prashant Nagre, Managing Director, Fermenta Biotech, said;“Fermenta’s listing on the NSE represents a significant milestone in a landmark year for the Company, as we commemorate 75 years of Fermenta and nearly five decades as a publicly listed enterprise, alongside important recognitions in food safety and workplace culture. It reflects a journey shaped by resilience and a path forward defined by innovation, scale and focus. We will continue to enhance our capabilities across nutrition, food fortification, green chemistry and specialised solutions.

The NSE listing further strengthens our capital-market presence and reaffirms our commitment to transparency, responsible governance and consistent engagement with shareholders. We extend our sincere appreciation to our promoters, Board, shareholders, employees, customers, partners and all other stakeholders for their continued confidence in Fermenta.”