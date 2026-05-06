The next wave 

India’s next pharma leap is being built from the ground up, through a new generation of bulk drug parks.While some are near completion, many are still in early stages but carry strategic importance.These hubs are key to cut API import dependence, secure supply chains, and position India as a globally competitive manufacturing powerhouse

Maha Integrated Life Sciences City Limited (MiLeS City), Maharashtra

One of the key announcements during the Pulse Maharashtra Summit held over March 27-28, 2026 was the unveiling of the state’s bulk drug park, to be built by Ramky Infrastructure, under a PPP model with Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). With substantial initial anchor investments from Pharmax (committed INR 470 crore) and Savvycare (INR 50 crore), the bulk drug park seems off to a good start.

As per a BSE filing of March 13, 2026, MIDC has appointed Maha Integrated Life Sciences City Limited (MILeS City), a wholly owned subsidiary of Ramky Infrastructure as a ‘developer for the development, operation, maintenance and management of the upcoming high-tech pharmaceutical park in Dighi Port Industrial Area Mangaon and Roha Taluk, Raighad District in the state of Maharashtra on PPP Basis’.

This project has been awarded for a period of 95 years concession including construction period of five years. The project includes development of an industrial park over an area of 1000 hectares in Raigad District of Maharashtra primarily consisting of an Industrial Zone, Commercial Zone, Common Amenities, Utilities, Open spaces and Roads.

As per the filing, the Life Sciences City ‘aims to act as a one stop holistic solution to the Life Sciences and Pharma Sector in providing them with all the requisite sustainable Infrastructure for establishing their units.’ The total project cost is estimated at around INR 3,000 crores and the company would be able to earn revenue by way of Land Lease Premium, Development Charges, Maintenance income for the Services and Operation income from the Utilities.

Speaking on the sidelines of Pulse Maharashtra, Dr Divakar Marri, Vice President & SBU Head – SPV, Ramky Infrastructure drew attention to the name of the project, highlighting that the plan is to go much beyond being a bulk drug park. “We are going to develop the entire value chain of the life sciences sector. That is the reason we have not named this park as a bulk drug park or a pharma park. We are calling it a life sciences city.”

Dr Marri revealed that MiLeS City would offer end-to-end facilities, right from basic chemicals, key starting materials, APIs, bulk drugs, formulations, covering the entire value chain. To address the talent issue, there are plans to start a skill development academy.

RIL has already proved its mettle in setting up and operating pharma cities in India, given that it successfully operated the Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City (JNPC) in Visakhapatnam (Vizac) since 2005. Two decades later, will the Ramky Group recreate the same success in Maharashtra?

Ramky Infrastructure obviously hopes to leverage the experience of running a pharma park for two decades and as Dr Marri indicated, “fill in the gaps”.

All industries have to prepare for elevated standards of Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) to comply with national and global standards. This is more challenging for pharma manufacturing, as hazardous effluents require appropriate treatment before discharge. It is hoped that Ramky Infrastructure and MiLeS City will set new benchmarks on this front, given the current global focus on climate change and preventing environment degradation.

References

Press release on Pulse Maharashtra Summit

Interaction with Dr Divakar Marri, Vice President & SBU Head – SPV, Ramky Infrastructure Limited (RIL) on the sidelines of the Pulse Maharashtra SummitBSE filingshttps://www.casemine.com/judgement/in /5d412e1e714d584148533768

Nakkapalli Bulk Drug Park, Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh was one of three states selected by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India in 2020 under the “Promotion of Bulk Drug Parks” Scheme to establish Bulk Drug Parks, along with Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. First mooted in 2022 as a bulk drug park in Kakinada, the project faced a delay due to land acquisition issues. The Department of Pharmaceuticals, GoI, released Rs.225 crore towards the first instalment in March 2023. As per a report on the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) site, in September 2023, the Andhra Pradesh government approved the relocation of the bulk drug park project from Kakinada to Nakkapalli in Anakapalli District, as over 3000 acres of land was already available with APIIC.

On January 8, 2025, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation for the new bulk drug park at Nakkapalli. The Bulk Drug Park is tipped to be an integrated pharma zone, due to its proximity to the VisakhapatnamChennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC) and Visakhapatnam-Kakinada Petroleum, Chemical and Petrochemical Investment Region.

Replying to a Lok Sabha query on February 6, 2026, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Jagat Prakash Nadda gave details of the progress on the three new bulk drug parks. The total project cost of the Nakkapalli bulk drug park is Rs 1876.66 crore, with the project cost of Common Infrastructure Facilities (CIF) as Rs 1457.01 crore.

The Minister’s written reply indicated that infrastructure tenders for internal roads, power, water, drainage, and utility buildings have been awarded and work is progressing at the Nakkapalli site. Fencing along the project boundary has been completed, the external water pipeline is under installation, and approval of the power infrastructure design is under process. Land acquisition for additional land is underway, and environmental clearance for the land was granted in January 2026.

References:

APIIC project report

PIB release: Update on Bulk Drug Park Scheme, February 6, 2026

Lalitpur Pharma Park, UP

The Lalitpur Pharma Park, also referred to as the Lalitpur Bulk Drug Park, is a state-led industrial project being developed by Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority in the Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh. The project is conceived as a dedicated ecosystem for bulk drugs, KSMs, APIs and formulation units, with the objective of reducing import dependence and strengthening domestic manufacturing. UPSIDA’s 2026 Expression of Interest (EOI) positions the park as a plug-and-play pharma zone with common infrastructure facilities designed to lower production costs and support selfreliance. In January 2024, the Uttar Pradesh government announced plans to develop a bulk drug park in Lalitpur with an estimated investment of Rs 8,000 crore, with initial development proposed on around 300 acres and MoUs worth Rs 11,000 crore already signed. By July 2024, preparations for common infrastructure had begun, and a Global Expression of Interest was issued to identify development partners.

The park is entirely statesponsored, spread over approximately 1,472 acres, with Phase I covering around 350 acres and already under development, supported by environmental clearances. The state also projected around Rs 250 crore investment in core infrastructure, with expected private investment of about Rs 12,000 crore and employment potential of approximately 14,000 jobs.

As of February 2026, the project has entered a more defined implementation stage. Phase I, covering roughly 352–353 acres, is focused on bulk drugs, formulations, and common facilities, while subsequent phases are under development. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been approved, and environmental clearances are in place. In April 2026, UPSIDA signed an agreement with Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority to strengthen maritime connectivity, positioning the park for export-oriented growth.

At its current stage, the Lalitpur Bulk Drug Park is under active development, with foundational infrastructure, approvals, and investor outreach progressing in parallel.

References

Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority, February 2026. Expression of Interest (EOI) for Pharma Park, Lalitpur

Invest UP, January 2024 India Brand Equity Foundation, June 2025

Gopalpur Pharma Park, Odisha

For a long time, India’s pharma growth story has been concentrated in a few established regions. What is beginning to shift now is where the next set of opportunities might emerge. In that context, Odisha’s recent policy push offers an early indication of how new geographies are positioning themselves within the life sciences value chain.

With the launch of the Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Policy 2025, the state is making a more structured entry into a sector where it has historically had limited presence. Odisha is positioning itself as part of the next wave of pharma and MedTech expansion.

The state aims to attract Rs 25,000 crore in investments and generate over one lakh jobs by 2030, while building an integrated ecosystem spanning pharmaceuticals, bulk drugs, and medical devices. As outlined in the IPICOL policy brochure, the intent is to position Odisha as the “Eastern Gateway” of India’s health economy, addressing a regional gap in life sciences manufacturing.

This comes at a time when supply chains are realigning and expansion costs are rising in established hubs, creating space for newer regions to emerge as alternatives.

On the ground, this is translating into a cluster-led development model centred around a set of emerging pharma and MedTech parks. Odisha is establishing a 500-acre Pharma Park at Khordha–Nayagarh and a 200-acre MedTech Park at Khordha under the new policy. Designed as plug-and-play ecosystems for API, formulation, and device manufacturing, these parks are expected to enable 12–18 month faster project initiation due to their proximity to Bhubaneswar.

Location and connectivity remain central to this strategy, with access to highways, the airport, and, in the case of Gopalpur, port-linked infrastructure.

The policy also leans on incentives to attract early investments, including a 30 per cent capital subsidy on plant and machinery, land subsidies linked to employment, and support for power infrastructure, alongside faster approvals through preidentified land banks.

Early signals suggest growing interest. At a state-led summit held in December last year, 69 MoUs were signed across pharmaceuticals, MedTech, and industrial infrastructure, amounting to over ?7,000 crore in investment commitments.

At the same time, the state is positioning its relatively late entry as an advantage. As Hemant Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary, Industry Department, Government of Odisha, noted in an earlier story featured at Express Pharma, the aim is not to compete directly with established hubs, but to offer a viable alternative for companies looking to expand beyond saturated locations. Whether this translates into sustained industry presence will depend on how effectively these plans move from policy to execution.

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