Dr Reddy’s registers PD-1 inhibitor for recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma in South Africa

According to the Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA), one in four South Africans will be diagnosed with cancer during their lifetime. While awareness campaigns have helped people recognise the warning signs of breast, prostate and lung cancer, hundreds of rare cancers continue to go largely unnoticed because their symptoms resemble illnesses that people experience without a second thought.

Addressing an unmet need in oncology care, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories South Africa has announced the registration of a PD-1 inhibitor for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma (RM-NPC), a form of head and neck cancer. The registration aims to expand access to cancer treatments for patients living with the disease.

Unlike chemotherapy, which works by killing rapidly dividing cancer cells and can also affect healthy fast-growing cells such as those in the bone marrow, digestive tract and hair follicles, immunotherapy helps the body’s immune system recognise and fight cancer. It is a form of biological therapy that harnesses the immune system rather than directly attacking cancer cells. According to the company, immunotherapy has changed the treatment landscape for several cancers and has expanded treatment options for patients with certain advanced or difficult-to-treat cancers.

The World Health Organisation estimates that there are more than 500 rare cancers, many of which receive little public attention. Among them is nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC), a form of head and neck cancer in South Africa.

According to the 2024 South African Journal of Oncology, which references GLOBOCAN 2020 data from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the disease has a five-year prevalence of 0.88 cases per 100,000 people in South Africa. NPC is frequently diagnosed at an advanced stage, creating challenges for treatment and long-term disease management.

Despite advances in cancer treatment over the past decade, innovation for recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma has remained limited, highlighting an unmet need for new therapies.

“Every cancer patient deserves access to innovative treatment options, regardless of how rare their diagnosis may be,” says Dr. Rashem Mothilal, General Manager, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories South Africa. “The registration of this immunotherapy represents an important step forward for patients living with recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and reflects our commitment to expanding access to advanced oncology treatments in South Africa.”

Nasopharyngeal carcinoma develops in the tissue behind the nose and above the back of the throat. Early symptoms include persistent nasal congestion, hearing loss, recurrent ear infections and swollen lymph nodes in the neck. These symptoms can be mistaken for other conditions, delaying diagnosis until the disease has reached an advanced stage.

According to the company, the registration forms part of Dr. Reddy’s broader mission to expand access to cancer therapies and improve outcomes for patients with complex and underserved diseases. It stated that, as cancer care continues to evolve through immunotherapy and precision medicine, access to these innovations remains important in addressing treatment gaps.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stated that persistent nasal congestion, repeated ear infections, unexplained hearing loss, frequent nosebleeds or swelling in the neck should not be ignored if they continue, worsen or keep returning. While these symptoms are often caused by common conditions, the company encouraged anyone experiencing persistent or unexplained symptoms to consult a healthcare professional. It added that early diagnosis remains one of the most important factors in improving treatment options and outcomes for patients living with nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

The company stated that access to new treatment options can offer patients living with recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma improved treatment options and outcomes. It added that expanding access to therapies and promoting awareness of rare cancers can help ensure that patients are not overlooked because of the rarity of their diagnosis.