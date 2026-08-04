Howden India develops Cancer Care Group Policy; AstraZeneca India adopts cover for employees

Howden Insurance Brokers India has developed a Cancer Care Group Policy for employee health protection in India. AstraZeneca India has integrated the policy into its employee well-being programme to provide health benefits that extend beyond conventional insurance coverage.

According to Howden India, its market assessment found that dedicated group cancer insurance solutions remain largely unavailable, with insurers citing concerns around incidence risk, pricing uncertainty and limited actuarial data.

The company stated that while the burden of cancer has been recognised, developing an insurance model has remained a challenge because of the condition’s treatment costs and duration. Through collaboration with select insurers, Howden India developed a cancer care group policy that can serve as a model for employer-sponsored, disease-specific insurance solutions in India.

According to the company, the policy has been designed to make cancer protection more accessible. It stated that as cancer treatment often extends beyond standard hospitalisation timelines, the policy provides dedicated coverage for prolonged treatment pathways, including emerging therapies and oral medications.

The policy offers sum insured options ranging from ₹15 lakh to ₹30 lakh, with family coverage including parents. It also covers all existing cancer-related claims without a waiting period and includes extended pre- and post-hospitalisation benefits, along with integration with existing Mediclaim policies.

Commenting on the development, Amit Agarwal, MD & CEO, Howden India, said, “Innovation in insurance is not about creating more products; it is about solving problems that matter. By developing a dedicated cancer care solution, we have shown that complex health risks can be addressed through collaboration, creativity and a willingness to challenge traditional approaches to employee benefits.”

Praveen Rao Akkinepally, Country President & Managing Director, AstraZeneca India, said, “At AstraZeneca, we are driven by a purpose to transform care, and improving access to life-saving therapies is fundamental to realising that. Health insurance is a critical enabler of equitable healthcare access, particularly in addressing the growing burden of serious illnesses, including cancer. As we continue to advocate for inclusive healthcare in India, we believe meaningful change must begin at home. We are proud to introduce AstraZeneca Cancer Care Cover for our employees and their dependents and hope this starts a broader conversation about redefining employee well-being in today’s context and inspires an innovative and progressive approach to healthcare access across the country.”

According to Howden India, the Cancer Care Group Policy reflects the company’s focus on developing need-based insurance solutions for corporate clients. The company stated that it will continue working with insurers and employers to expand access to disease-specific coverage models that address healthcare priorities across the Indian workforce.