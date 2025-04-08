How pharma is learning to talk—and listen

A successful campaign drives engagement and shapes social norms through consistent digital communication

–Bhavna Singh, Vice President – Corporate Communications at Bharat Serums and Vaccines (BSV)

“Communication is as effective as the content and the channels used. Digital Multi stakeholder communication rests heavily on engagement with the audience. There is a need for the content to have an element of ‘stickiness’ to make the engagement valuable and responsive.

Hence digital communication needs to be reliable, relevant, and responsive. There needs to be something for every stakeholder- a subtle call for action. Choosing the right platforms is as critical. And of course, ethical communication ensures that stakeholders remain engaged with the content.

As is the case with conversations and discussions happening on social media, listening is becoming as crucial as speaking. Social media listening helps brands rejig their communication strategies as well as include critical messages that make for an impactful engagement across stakeholders.

Leveraging social media for public health campaigns helps in targeted messaging reaching a specific demography. Influencer marketing to promote certain health initiatives provides an opportunity to draft credible information that keeps the audience well engaged. Utilising social media for engaging stakeholders with polls, quizzes, and interactive content such as blogs, vlogs, opinion pieces, discussions, supports the promotion of health awareness and knowledge. The key lies in the engagement.

When it comes to change in behaviour, effective health communication and social marketing is closely intertwined to get the desirable outcomes. Understanding both the health literacy as well as the digital literacy of the audience helps in the choice of medium of communication.

Using a variety of communication channels, in turn allows for health messages to shape community level campaigns. Ultimately a successful communication campaign works on engagement as well as influencing social norms and is best conveyed through consistent communication across digital channels. Digital communication tools have demonstrated significant potential to improve health literacy as well as stakeholder engagement. Promoting disease management, patient education along with self-management and treatment options, access barriers can be addressed However digital health regulations and digital health governance will play a key role in ensuring ethical communication that respects and safeguards privacy and security.”

Amidst changing macro and micro factors, authenticity and consistency remain key in communication

–Usha Iyer, Director of Communication, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

“Patient safety and product quality are at the core of the highly regulated and sensitive pharmaceutical sector. There cannot be a reputation to manage if this foundation is unstable. Additionally, the laws prohibit promotion of prescription products. For these obvious reasons, the pharma sector traditionally preferred to remain quiet.

Certain factors in recent years have necessitated a shift in communication strategy:

The COVID-19 pandemic – it thrust Indian pharma into the spotlight, not only in India but internationally. There was extremely high interest from the media, regulators, Governments, and also the public. There were daily or even hourly queries on the status and availability of COVID-19 drugs. At the same time, misinformation and even misreporting were rife in some cases.

These developments called for a break with tradition – of staying reticent – and issuing of regular, crisp and clear communication updates all stakeholders. A related development was the use of social media for direct communication and updates to all stakeholders to avoid any confusion. In short, owned media became extremely important. Another important aspect was that internal communication came into its own during the pandemic.

Tighter guidelines and greater scrutiny by the market regulator, SEBI, has meant that the very ambit of disclosures expected from companies has widened in recent years, especially on developments specific to pharma such as inspections by the USFDA.

In addition to the more traditional drugs, Indian pharma companies are now also increasingly foraying into newer segments such as technologies, devices, nutraceuticals and consumer health. The need, nature and scope for communication widens with the need to communicate changes in business strategy as well as to establish the importance and credibility of these newer offerings to patients.

For companies truly invested in sound business strategy, sustainability and ESG, highest standards of compliance in reporting and disclosures, social impact, it is necessary to ensure authentic representation of this body of work.

In the end, communication needs to be authentic, and not act as embellishment. Amidst changing macro and micro factors, authenticity and consistency will always remain key in communication given the diverse internal and external stakeholder universe. “

Corporate communications strategy now strives for a 360-degree stakeholder engagement, with awareness at its core

– Natasha Raj, Head – Corporate Communication, Mankind Pharma

“In India’s ever-evolving pharma landscape, Corporate communications strategy now strives for a 360-degree stakeholder engagement, with awareness at its core. Earlier, the emphasis in the pharmaceutical industry primarily centered on product efficacy, regulatory compliance and corporate milestones, which remain critically important even now. However, the landscape is shifting, with a growing imperative for patient-centric and purpose-driven storytelling. Today, pharma companies are not merely discussing what they do, they are articulating why it matters. This shift includes navigating complex policy changes and actively shaping industry conversations that resonate with broader societal needs.

At Mankind Pharma, this translates into transparent, empathetic storytelling that focuses primarily on patient welfare and social responsibility. We aim for clear messaging that effectively balances scientific data with real-world implications. This ensures that our customers, shareholders, regulatory authorities and patients are fully informed and engaged.

Moreover, social media and digital platforms have become indispensable and effective tools for communication, enabling us to showcase our real-world impact and build community trust. They allow for dynamic engagement, transforming one-way communication into constructive dialogues that promote lasting change for all stakeholders. By focusing on these interactions, we can generate a deeper understanding of our initiatives, particularly surrounding affordability, quality and access to essential medicines which are at the core of everything that we do.

Our commitment extends beyond awareness, it encompasses social initiatives designed to ensure sustainable, positive change in communities. By addressing healthcare inequities and prioritising patient needs, we can enhance the quality of life for countless individuals.

Ultimately, effective communication in the pharmaceutical sector is about building trust, authenticity and collaboration. These principles not only enhance our relationships with key stakeholders but also lead to improved healthcare outcomes for all. By contributing to a healthier Bharat, we recognise that our work is about more than business, it’s about making a meaningful impact on society and reinforcing our roles as responsible healthcare partners.”

With ESG now a business imperative, companies embedding sustainability into core communications build trust, mitigate risks, and drive long-term success

– Balaji Ramgiri, Head – Corporate Communications, MSN Laboratories

“In today’s business landscape, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) commitments are no longer an afterthought but a central pillar of corporate communication strategies. With stakeholders demanding greater transparency, companies worldwide are integrating sustainability narratives into their messaging to enhance credibility, investor confidence, and long-term value creation.

Purpose-driven storytelling gains momentum: Companies are moving beyond traditional corporate statements and leveraging authentic, impact-driven storytelling to showcase their ESG efforts. From climate action initiatives to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, businesses are crafting compelling narratives backed by real-world case studies and measurable outcomes.

At MSN Labs, sustainability is not just a buzzword; it is at the core of the company’s operations. We believe in transparent communication about ESG progress, challenges, and long-term goals.

A multi-channel approach to ESG communication:

Corporate sustainability messages are being disseminated through annual ESG reports, digital platforms, investor briefings, and employee engagement initiatives.

Annual sustainability reports: Companies now release detailed ESG disclosures alongside financial reports, aligning with frameworks such as GRI, SASB, and TCFD to ensure transparency.

Social media and digital outreach: Engaging campaigns featuring infographics, videos, and real-time updates are making sustainability efforts more accessible to consumers and investors alike.

Internal communication: Organisations are nurturing a culture of sustainability by integrating ESG principles into employee training and workplace initiatives.

Executive leadership drives the ESG narrative:

To reinforce commitment, corporate leaders are actively communicating their sustainability vision at global forums, industry conferences, and investor calls. By taking the lead in thought leadership discussions and policy advocacy, executives position their companies as responsible, forward-thinking organisations.

Building trust through transparency and measurable impact:

A key challenge in ESG communication is avoiding “greenwashing”—a practice where companies overstate or misrepresent their sustainability efforts. To combat this, businesses are adopting data-backed ESG reporting, showcasing carbon footprint reductions, ethical supply chain practices, and social responsibility programs with clear, measurable metrics.

Stakeholder engagement is also becoming a priority, with companies conducting regular surveys, town halls, and public consultations to align ESG efforts with community expectations.

The future of ESG communication:

As regulatory requirements tighten and consumer expectations evolve, businesses are expected to further integrate ESG into their brand identity. Industry experts predict that AI-driven ESG analytics, real-time sustainability dashboards, and impact-driven partnerships will shape the next phase of corporate sustainability storytelling.

With ESG commitments now a business imperative rather than an option, organisations that embed sustainability into their core communication strategies are poised to build trust, mitigate risks, and drive long-term success in an increasingly conscious market.”