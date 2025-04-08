Steris Healthcare announces ₹50 crore expansion and IPO plans for FY 2026–27

Steris Healthcare, a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai with operations in Navi Mumbai, has unveiled a ₹50 crore growth strategy aimed at expanding its manufacturing capacity, entering new regional markets, and launching an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in FY 2026–27.

The company, which recently crossed ₹100 crore in annual revenue, plans to strengthen its national presence through a multi-pronged approach. A major part of this plan includes the establishment of a manufacturing facility in South India. This facility will serve key markets in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. The new unit is expected to double the company’s production capacity and add new units to its existing infrastructure. This move is intended to support growing demand in both domestic and international markets and ensure adherence to established quality standards.

Steris Healthcare also plans to expand its product portfolio by introducing new medications and healthcare solutions. These products will target therapeutic areas with unmet needs, aligning with the company’s focus on broadening access to medical treatments. The expansion is projected to create approximately 800 new roles across manufacturing, R&D, sales, and logistics, contributing to regional employment growth.

“This ₹50 crore expansion and our upcoming IPO in FY 2026–27 mark a defining chapter in Steris’ journey. By deepening our roots in South India and investing in cutting-edge therapies, we are poised to serve millions more patients while creating long-term value for our stakeholders. Our focus remains on making healthcare accessible without compromising on innovation,” said Jeevan Kasara, Director & CEO of Steris Healthcare.

Renuka Kasara, Director of Steris Healthcare, added, “Crossing ₹100 crore in sales this year is a testament to our team’s dedication and the trust healthcare providers have placed in us. As we embark on this expansion phase, we remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality while expanding our product portfolio to serve diverse medical needs across India.”

The proposed IPO, expected in FY 2026–27, will provide the company with capital to support infrastructure development, R&D efforts, and diversification across new and existing markets. Steris Healthcare is working with financial advisors to ensure regulatory compliance and meet investor expectations as it prepares for the public offering.

With this strategy, Steris Healthcare aims to strengthen its market position while supporting the delivery of pharmaceutical products across key geographies.