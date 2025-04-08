Asahi Kasei establishes life science division to streamline bioprocess operations for pharma sector

To address growing demand from the pharmaceutical industry, Asahi Kasei has launched a new division, Asahi Kasei Life Science, effective from 1 April 2025. The new structure is designed to unify its bioprocess businesses and streamline services offered to pharmaceutical partners across drug development and manufacturing.

Asahi Kasei Life Science now houses the company’s bioprocess-related units, including Planova virus removal filters, Microfilters BioOptimal, and associated equipment used in the manufacturing of biotherapeutics. The division also incorporates international subsidiaries and acquisitions—Austria-based virus safety testing provider ViruSure (acquired in 2019), U.S.-based Bionique Testing Laboratories (2021), and biologics CDMO Bionova Scientific (2022).

The integration is aimed at enabling more agile operations, focused innovation, and targeted support for emerging therapeutic modalities. The move is part of Asahi Kasei’s broader strategy to strengthen its Healthcare business sector.

Asahi Kasei has expanded its infrastructure in recent years to support the bioprocess business. In 2023, the company enhanced its Glenview, Illinois facility to meet the rising market need for fluid management systems and virus filtration technologies. In 2024, it completed a new Planova assembly plant in Nobeoka, Miyazaki, Japan, to ensure consistent global supply.

The company has also entered the plasmid DNA (pDNA) market, launching this business under Bionova and establishing a new facility in Texas. This development is aligned with the growing demand for solutions in areas such as cell and gene therapy.

“Our bioprocess portfolio, including recently launched Planova FG1 and THESYS SCS and ACS Columns, has received strong feedback from customers,” the company stated. “These technologies are part of the larger effort to support pharmaceutical manufacturers with enhanced process efficiency and product safety.”

Ken Shinomiya, President of Asahi Kasei Life Science, stated, “I am thrilled to announce the start of operations at Asahi Kasei Life Science, which began on April 1. Focused on the field of life science centred on the bioprocess business, we aim to expand as part of the growing Healthcare sector business, the main growth driver of the Asahi Kasei Group. We will contribute to the advancement of the pharmaceutical industry as a premium partner that provides innovative and reliable products and services to pharmaceutical companies.”

Asahi Kasei Life Science will continue to invest in infrastructure, product development, and geographic reach to support its position in the pharma supply chain.