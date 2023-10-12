Healthcare industry reported 53 deals worth $4.3 billion in September 2023

In September 2023, the healthcare industry reported 53 deals worth $4.3 billion, compared to the last 12-month average (September 2022 to August 2023) of 82 deals worth $16.8 billion.

Alfasigma SpA, a pharmaceutical company to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company for $19 per share; Permira Advisers LLP to acquire Ergomed Plc, a provider of drug development and clinical research services for approximately $884.8 million; and Nirma Limited to acquire 75 per cent stake in Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd, a developer and manufacturer of select high value, non-commoditised Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients for approximately $679.8 million were the three major deals that contributed 59.9 per cent of the total deal value during September 2023.

VC investments decreased by 22 per cent in September 2023, compared to September 2022

The healthcare industry reported 100 venture capital (VC) deals worth $2.7 billion in September 2023, compared to the last 12-month average (September 2022 to August 2023) of 132 deals worth $2.5 billion.

Generate Biomedicines Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company raising $273 million in series C financing to advance its generative AI pipeline of preclinical and clinical protein therapeutics; Apollo Therapeutics Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company raising $226.5 million in series C financing to advance pipeline programs through clinical development and further fund its drug discovery and development activities; Mariana Oncology Inc, a biotechnology company raising $175 million in series B financing round to support advancement of novel portfolio of precision, next-generation radiopharmaceuticals and transition into a clinical-stage company, were the three major VC deals reported in September 2023.