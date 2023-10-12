Ichnos Sciences signs licensing pact with Astria Therapeutics for OX40 antagonist monoclonal antibody portfolio

Ichnos Sciences, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing multispecific antibodies for oncology, announced that it has entered into an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement for its OX40 antagonist monoclonal antibody portfolio with Astria Therapeutics, a biopharma company developing therapies for rare allergic and immunological diseases.

Within the terms of the agreement, Astria will assume full cost and responsibility for the global development and commercialisation of the licensed therapeutic program for all indications. In exchange, Ichnos will receive up to $320 million in upfront, development, regulatory and sales milestone payments in addition to up to low double-digit royalties.

Ichnos has also agreed to allow Astria to draw down on its existing investigational drug substance and drug product stocks at normalised costs to facilitate development.

Telazorlimab is a novel, humanised IgG1 monoclonal antibody that targets OX40 on T-cells responsible for inflammation and immunity diseases. Excessive OX40 signaling, expressed on activated T cells, is the feature of several inflammatory diseases, including atopic dermatitis (AD). Astria plans to develop an affinity-matured version of telazorlimab and apply YTE half-life extension technology to create a product that aims to address the need for a safe, effective, and infrequently administered AD treatment.