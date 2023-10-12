Venus Remedies launches Elores in Ecuador

Venus Remedies has launch of Elores in Ecuador. This follows the earlier launches of Elores in countries like Saudi Arabia, Myanmar, Oman, Tanzania, Ethiopia, and lndia. Additionally, the dossier has also been submitted in around 15 countries for getting the marketing authorisations.

Elores, an antibiotic formulation has been developed to combat multi-drug-resistant infections. It is a novel patented antibiotic adjuvant entity containing a beta-lactam antibiotic, a beta-Iactamase inhibitor, and an antibiotic resistance breaker (ARB) that works synergistically to rescue antibiotic activity and suppress the emergence of resistance against the antibiotic.

“We are redefining the scope of antibiotics through innovative R&D. Elores, a reliable carbapenem sparer, is the result of more than a decade of research wherein multiple studies were performed to elucidate the role of ARBs as one of the prospective solutions to save the life of existing antibiotics. Elores was our response to the problem of AMR, and it has been very satisfying to see the difference that it is making in the lives of patients,” expressed Saransh Chaudhary, CEO, Venus Medicine Research Centre.

The Ecuador antibiotics market is majorly dependent on imports from India. Ecuador had imported antibiotics worth $3.5 million in 2022. The launch of Elores in Ecuador is expected to open the doors for the entry of the novel antibiotic adjuvant entity in other important Latin American countries (LAC) as well.

Elores received a gold medal under the India Innovation Growth Program in the year 2013.