AI adoption surges in life sciences manufacturing as talent, risk, and quality pressures intensify

Rockwell Automation, a company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, announced the results of the 10th annual “State of Smart Manufacturing Report: Life Sciences Edition.” The study encompasses the responses of 143 leaders from life sciences manufacturers across 15 of the leading manufacturing countries, including India.

Life sciences manufacturers are working to keep up with growing demand, rising costs, growing cybersecurity threats, and complex compliance requirements, all while navigating ongoing workforce challenges. Many are turning to advanced technologies to help them become more agile and adapt to constant change.

Smart manufacturing is a clear area of focus, with 95 per cent of life sciences manufacturers saying they are using or evaluating smart technology. Specifically, companies are using artificial intelligence (AI) to help improve product quality, protect systems and support employees where skilled labour is hard to find. Leaders are also thinking beyond quick wins and investing in technologies that will help them expand capacity and build more secure operations over time.

Highlighting the key insights from the report, Dilip Sawhney, managing director, Rockwell Automation India, said, “The findings of this year’s report reaffirm that technologies like AI, digital twins, and smart manufacturing are no longer optional—they are essential to addressing talent shortages, regulatory compliance, supply chain constraints, and scaling with resilience and agility.”

Key global findings include:

Smart manufacturing is nearly universal – 95 per cent of life sciences manufacturers are using or evaluating smart technology.

Top use cases for AI are clear – Most companies use AI to improve quality (53 per cent), streamline operations (50 per cent) and strengthen cybersecurity (48 per cent).

Hiring remains a major challenge – 26 per cent of leaders say finding skilled workers is the biggest barrier to growth in 2025.

Tech helps fill talent gaps – Nearly half of life sciences manufacturers are turning to AI (48 per cent) and automation (46 per cent) to support their workforce.

Emerging tech is gaining traction – 36 per cent plan to invest in generative or causal AI, and 35 per cent are exploring digital twins and simulation tools.

Investments are focused on long-term value – Leaders are prioritising growth (66 per cent), expanding capacity (62 per cent) and protecting operations (50 per cent).

Although most manufacturers collect large volumes of data, only 46 per cent say they are using it effectively. As digital tools scale, the ability to turn insights into action will be key to unlocking smarter, faster decision-making.