Growth Guardians | Sailesh Sigatapu, General Partner at Anthill Ventures

In this special edition of the Express Pharma-NutrifyToday Boardroom Series, we introduce you to Sailesh Sigatapu, Partner, Anthill Ventures, one of the six Growth Guardians who will judge the merit of the contestants during the Nutrify C Suite Sumflex – Innovation Battlefield.

Sigatapu leads fundraising and investor relations for Anthill Ventures, leveraging nearly two decades of experience, particularly in sustainability and green building technology.

Through the interview, he expands on his guiding philosophy of backing ideas that “better life without costing the earth.” Anthill’s partners in the health vertical include marquee names like Apollo Hospitals, HCG, GE Healthcare, and Health Quad.

In this interview, Sigatapu puts simplicity, sustainability and the ability to scale up as some of the most important qualities he looks for in potential investees. On India’s stature as a Start Up nation and the increasing competition for limited funding, he says start ups can bring fresh perspectives in the holistic health sector. In particular, he stresses the importance of judging the reliability of the founders and the founding team.