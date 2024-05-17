GVSAP collaborates with Biocytogen

GV Safety Assessment Platform (GVSAP), an integrated R&D enabler offering comprehensive preclinical research solutions, recently announced a partnership with Biocytogen. This collaboration aims to boost the R&D endeavours of Indian researchers by democratising tools and technologies.

According to a press release, through this alliance, Indian biomedical researchers will gain access to Biocytogen’s expertise in providing humanised research models, other off-the-shelf models and products, and Gene Targeting Services offered under Biocytogen’s sub-brand BioMice.