GVSAP collaborates with Biocytogen

Reportedly, the alliance aims to accelerate innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry

By EP News Bureau
GV Safety Assessment Platform (GVSAP), an integrated R&D enabler offering comprehensive preclinical research solutions, recently  announced a partnership with Biocytogen. This collaboration aims  to  boost the R&D endeavours of Indian researchers by democratising tools and technologies.

According to a press release, through this alliance, Indian biomedical researchers will  gain access to Biocytogen’s expertise in providing humanised research models, other off-the-shelf models and products, and Gene Targeting Services offered under Biocytogen’s sub-brand BioMice.

