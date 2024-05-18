Glenmark launches the next phase of ‘India First Heart First’ Campaign

On World Hypertension Day 2024, the second phase of the ‘India First Heart First’ Campaign was launched. Glenmark collaborated with gemstone carver artist Prithviraj Kumawat to sculpt a monumental human heart from a single stone of Rose quartz, a stone associated with the heart chakra which promotes emotional balance. This sculpture, standing 8 feet tall and weighing 3.5 tons, was unveiled on May 17, 2024, and was attended by cardiologists from Delhi and Jaipur, including Dr Deepak Maheshwari, Dr J S Makkar, and Dr Manoj Kumar.

The event featured talks from cardiologists Dr J S Hiremath, Dr A Sreenivas Kumar, Dr JPS Sawhney and Dr Dilip Kumar highlighting the importance of heart health. Mr Kumawat spoke about his journey of creating the gemstone sculpture. Reportedly, 35,000 doctors from across India sent in their pledges to support cardiovascular disease awareness. Their signed pledge cards were displayed at the base of the sculpture, reinforcing the collective commitment to this cause.

The campaign kicked off with an event on World Heart Day on September 29, 2023. The initiative seeks to address heart health challenges across India.

According to a recent study, CVDs account for 17.7 million deaths in India and are the leading cause of non-communicable disease related deaths annually. According to the World Health Organization, India accounts for one-fifth of CVD deaths worldwide, especially among the younger population. The results of Global Burden of Disease study state an age-standardised CVD death rate of 272 per 1,00,000 population in India which is much higher than that of global average of 235.