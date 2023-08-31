Expert Speak | Sanjaya Mariwala, Executive Chairman and Managing Director, OmniActive Health Technologies

Express Pharma – Nutrify Today Boardroom series offers a platform for meaningful dialogues on the vast ocean of opportunities for the Indian pharma sector to be reaped in nutraceuticals, provided the right course is set for long and sustainable growth.

In a free-wheeling video interaction with Express Pharma, Sanjaya Mariwala, Executive Chairman and Managing Director, OmniActive Health Technologies, speaks on how new-age technologies are leveraging India’s traditional medicine knowledge, especially bioactives from natural products. Adopting the Intel Inside strategy, OmniActive’s bid to avoid commoditisation includes getting mentioned as a branded nutra ingredient on global labels. He also spells out what policy support is needed from government to ensure India’s nutra sector reaches USD 100 billion by 2030.