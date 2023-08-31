Expert Speak | Dr Anand Swaroop, President, Cepham Inc with Vishrut Srivastava, Managing Director, Yodaplus, India

Express Pharma – Nutrify Today Boardroom series offers a platform for meaningful dialogues on the vast ocean of opportunities for the Indian pharma sector to be reaped in nutraceuticals, provided the right course is set for long and sustainable growth.

In an unrestrained dialogue, Dr Anand Swaroop, President, Cepham Inc, a well-known nutraceutical ingredients developer and branded formulations owner in the US, engages with Vishrut Srivastava, Managing Director, Yodaplus, India, an experienced AI leader. The conversation navigates from AI discovery to its contrast with human intelligence, finally spotlighting its deployment in nutraceuticals through the case of the AI-driven Nutrify Genie engine.