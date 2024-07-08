The business development landscape of VMS in Pharma: India – Asia Perspective

Season 2 of the Express Pharma – Nutrify Today Boardroom series presents key dialogues from the Nutrify C Suite Sumflex 2024, held over June 6-7, 2024.

In this video, industry leaders dissect the trends impacting the Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS) segment in India’s Pharma market, ranging from the focus shift from illness to wellness, emerging segments like sports nutrition, sleep products, increasing regulator oversight requiring evidence based nutraceuticals, and future innovations necessary to engage with the GenZ generation.

[+] Krishna Kumar (KK) (Moderator)

[+] Dhawal Katkar, Senior VP – OTC, Glenmark

[+] Abhijit Basak, VP Corporate Strategy and BD, Alkem

[+] Vinay Panemanglor, CEO, SMHP Inc

[+] Sameer Devendra Desai, Vice President Marketing, Clinical and Commercial Operations, Align Technologies, Singapore