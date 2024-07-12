The evolution of nutra CMOs into CDMOs

Season 2 of the Express Pharma – Nutrify Today Boardroom series presents key dialogues from the Nutrify C Suite Sumflex 2024, held over June 6-7, 2024.

In this video, industry leaders discuss the importance of adding D (development) capabilities for nutraceutical contract manufacturing organisations (CMOs).

[+] Neetu Sharma, Advisor, BD Nutraceuticals (Moderator)

[+] Suresh Garg, Managing Director, Zeon Life Sciences

[+] Subba Rao MD, Managing Director, Crius Life Sciences

[+] Rajiv Sanghvi, CEO, Leaf Ventures (USA)

All panellists agreed that mirrorring India’s success in pharma manufacturing, the country can become a global nutra manufacturing hub, given the availability of talent. The transition from CMOs to CDMOs involves a role change in expectations as CMOs will have to develop the speed and capabilities to react to consumer demands before the industry moves on to the next functional food/nutraceutical trend, driven by influencers, consumers and a host of external factors. CMOs will also have to develop the skills R&D/science-backed nutraceuticals.

Experts also pointed out that CDMOs will have to invest and take full responsibility from idea to market, unlike CMOs who do not necessarily take on this responsibility. Companies come with the idea and the product to CDMOs, who do their own research before final negotiations. Regulations and certifications also dictate a CDMO’s strategy.

Panellists urged that the development should be done at the ingredient stage and not at the final product stage. They also recommended that the physician community needs to be educated on the mechanism of action of individual ingredients and not just the final product. While applying for patents on ingredients or nutra technologies requires investments and prolongs the time to market, it is important as it gives a competitive edge to such products. Data and AI helps identify needs of certain demographic groups and this info will help develop and launch products accordingly. AI has cut down product development time from two years to six months, paving the way for “personalised nutraceuticals”.