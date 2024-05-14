Expert Speak | Heather Granato, Founder, Women In Nutraceuticals

In this episode of the Express Pharma-NutrifyToday Boardroom Series, listen to Heather Granato, founder president of Women In Nutraceuticals (WIN) as she explains the vision and mission behind WIN.

Spurred by the mission to advocate for gender and research parity in the nutraceuticals sector, she gives examples of WIN’s initiatives across the globe, including India, to nurture an ecosystem that supports women at different levels in the Lifesciences and specifically the nutra sector.

Granato also mentions the role of the NutrifyToday Academy and the NutrifyToday C Suite Sumflex towards building a similar support system for all entrepreneurs, including women, who have aspirations to make it big in the global nutraceuticals arena.