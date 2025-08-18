Anil Matai, Director General of OPPI, on the Future of Indian Pharma: From Product Provider to Health Partner

Anil Matai, Director General, OPPI, speaks about how India’s pharma sector, rightly called the “pharmacy of the world’ needs to build on this strong foundation and evolve from being purely a product provider to a health outcome partner.

In a candid and wide ranging conversation with Viveka Roychowdhury, he dissects the challenges facing the sector, from unpredictable pricing policies and regulatory fragmentation to weak IP enforcement and the alarming rise in counterfeit drugs.

While he believes that collaborations like co marketing are key to balance innovation and access, he also calls for tough policy changes like strengthening the patent ecosystem in India, by implementing policies like a patent linkage system in India. This would help track patent infringers, build business confidence, and incentivise global investors to nurture India’s pharma innovation and R&D ecosystem. He believes that the UCPMP is a good beginning to promote ethical marketing practices, but to build trust between patients, doctors and pharma companies, we need sustained commitment from all stakeholders.

As global pharma giants and homegrown players alike navigate these headwinds, Matai calls for a bold, multi-pronged transformation—one that rebuilds trust, incentivizes innovation, and positions India not just as a generics powerhouse, but a true leader in pharmaceutical discovery.