Dr Viranchi Shah on India Pharma Inc’s balancing act between aspirations, expectations and realities

Dr Viranchi Shah, spokesperson IDMA, and promotor, Saga Lifesciences, speaks to Viveka Roychowdhury, Editor Express Pharma on IDMA’s perspective on balancing global aspirations of India’s pharma companies, expectations of global regulators and India’s needs and realities.

He offers a sharp, forward-looking view on India’s pharma future. As the industry aims to leap from $50B to $500B by 2047, he outlines three key challenges: moving from volume to value through innovation, addressing overlooked patient needs with better data, and adapting to global regulatory volatility. He commends government schemes like PLI but urges stronger policy execution and a balance between global expectations and India’s ground realities. Shah also addresses the trust deficit between pharma companies, doctors and patients, advocating ethical marketing and greater transparency. On workplace inclusion, he sees a cultural shift underway, driven by rising female talent and stronger compliance.