3GV by Rx Propellant gains ‘IFC-EDGE Advanced’ sustainability certification

Rx Propellant announces that 3GV, one of its pharma and life sciences facilities located at Genome Valley, Hyderabad, has secured the distinction of being the first ‘IFC-EDGE Advanced’ Certified Speculative Life Sciences Building, globally.

Rx Propellant delivers life science real estate projects across India with current portfolio in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. The 3GV life sciences and pharma center, has a total built-up area of 150,000 sq ft.

EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) certification is a globally recognised standard for green building performance by IFC (International Finance Corporation by World Bank). It evaluates buildings on various parameters including energy efficiency, water conservation, and embodied carbon in materials. Achieving the ‘IFC- EDGE Advanced’ certification requires a building to reach at least 40 per cent in energy saving signifying that a building is designed to surpass standard building practices in terms of resource efficiency and environmental impact reduction.

According to the press release, the facility has achieved 41 per cent reduction in energy consumption, 87 per cent decrease in water usage, and 25 per cent decrease in embodied carbon in materials compared to conventional buildings of its size and type.