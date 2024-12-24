Exclusive interview with Bharat Bhardwaj, Vice President and General Manager – APAC, Agilent

Bharat Bhardwaj, Vice President and General Manager – APAC, Agilent highlights Agilent’s 25-year legacy of incorporating customer feedback early in the product innovation cycle, as reflected in the USPs of the two newly launched products: the Infinity III LC Series and New ProteoAnalyzer System

In an exclusive interview with Express Pharma, Bharat Bhardwaj, Vice President and General Manager – APAC, Agilent ties the evolving trends in the biopharma sector, like increased automation, focus on cost reduction, and higher efficiency levels to the USPs of the Infinity III LC Series and New ProteoAnalyzer System.

For instance, labs run the LC through the night and might fall short of reagents, leading to considerable downtime. The new Infinity III LC Series informs the operator of possible shortfalls in advance.

Similarly, Bhardwaj mentions that Agilent’s new range of ProteoAnalyzers enable customers to shift from manual to automated mode, resulting in higher throughput and better ROI, faster ROI.