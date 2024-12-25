Eco-conscious packaging: A strategic opportunity

For patients, medicines are the difference between life and death, a good day or a painful one. But the onus of delivering on this promise rests on the product pack.

Ironically, the part of the product most important to ensuring its worth is worthless and even considered an ecological burden after its job is done.

The impact of packaging is felt only when it does not do its job and therefore pharmaceutical companies have traditionally invested quite a bit on product packs, also using them as part of their branding strategy.

But, with increasing pressure on pharma companies to reduce their carbon footprint, the fundamentals of pharma product packaging are being re-written.

As per a Future Market Insights report, the global sustainable pharma packaging market size is projected to grow from $ 96 billion in 2024 to $ 410 billion by 2034, reflecting a 15.6 per cent CAGR.

The report titled, Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Outlook (2024 to 2034), lists trends like switching to renewably sourced compostable materials which spontaneously decompose into organic molecules, decreasing waste and having a minimal negative environmental impact.

The rise of robotics and automation integration in packaging processes and developing modular and reconfigurable packaging solutions are also mentioned in the report as are trends like investigations into edible pharmaceutical packaging materials derived from natural substances as a sustainable alternative.

Shivshankar S.R, CEO, ACG Packaging Materials says that pharma companies can look at a number of measures to reduce their carbon footprint, which could include using single polymer plastic when it comes to packaging materials and reducing overall packaging size.

Citing a few examples, Shivshankar explains that in the single polymer-based blister packaging material concept, both the blister and lid film are predominantly made of the same material and designed considering the guiding principle of design for recyclability. “The global infrastructure for recycling polymers such as polyethylene, polypropylene and PET is improving and if blisters made of these materials reach those recycling systems, it can be recycled. The recycled plastics can be used to make value-added products and can thereby reduce the overall use of virgin polymers,” according to him.

Similarly, aiming to reduce overall packaging size, Shivshankar mentions, “We are promoting the reduction of overall aluminium-based laminated material consumption based on per unit dosage. For example, consider a tablet of 13.5 mm length and 7.5 mm width. To pack 20 such tablets, pharma companies currently use 857.5 sq mm of material for each tablet. Whereas, with our new product, we can pack each tablet in 684.5 sq mm of material – there is more than 20 per cent reduction of packaging material. In addition to that, the reduced blister layout also helps in accommodating more number of blisters per punch during manufacturing. In the above case, production triples. This concept also reduces the overall dimension and weight of material for secondary and tertiary packaging and reduces the overall consumption of resources and energy throughout the life cycle of the product.”

More than just a product pack

In fact product packaging and labelling have grown beyond their initial one-dimensional role of protection, to becoming branding aids and are now sources of vital supply chain metrics. These additional benefits go a long way towards justifying the initial upfront costs of switching to more advanced systems.

Prabir Das, a pharma expert with more than three decades of packaging expertise, points out that advanced functional features are now being captured on packaging and labelling to smoothen the flow of a product without losing its identity, efficacy and visibility.

Thus, even as product packaging remains an integral part of a product, it is prudent to understand its role in pharma supply chain sustainability. “With the advancement of technology, automation and digitisation are being adopted to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of each operation and communication system, associated with supply chain management. It is proven that this is a must to restore and sustain business continuity in the competitive environment,” says Das.

In terms of enhancing supply chain efficiency, Avinash Kumar Talwar, VP – MRO & Pkg. Material Sourcing (Strategic & Plant) and Global Supply Chain Management, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories opines that efficient packaging can lead to better space utilisation in transportation and storage. Thus by designing packaging that maximises space and minimises excess air, MSMEs can reduce transportation costs and carbon emissions associated with shipping.

Secondly, sustainable packaging often encourages collaboration among supply chain partners. For instance, using standardised packaging can streamline processes and enhance logistics efficiency, benefiting all parties involved, points out Talwar.

Das suggests that maintaining a strong database, seamless communication and clear visibility also improves areas for enhancing supply chain efficiency.

MSMEs role in sustainable packaging

While larger pharma companies can absorb the capex involved in switching to more sustainable alternatives, the MSME segment would find it more challenging. However, it is equally if not more important that pharma MSMEs take the first steps on this journey.

Quoting industry statistics, Talwar reminds us, “MSMEs play a vital role in reaching India’s net zero targets, accounting for 30 per cent of GDP and 45 per cent of industrial output. As a result, the country’s strategy to attain net zero emissions by 2070 takes into account the cumulative environmental effect of 63 million MSMEs.”

Das agrees that the MSME sector of the pharma industry is struggling to make a strategic move, probably due to inadequate infrastructure and limited resources. Offering a solution, Das opines, “There is a passive yet critical role of the academicians, regulators and policymakers to take a deep dive to understand the situation and help such members to find simple and effective measures for their survival.”

Talwar opines that in the pharma industry, especially for MSMEs, “sustainability is becoming an essential focus area. Packaging plays a crucial role in this shift toward sustainable practices, impacting not only environmental outcomes but also operational efficiency and consumer perception.”

Listing common strategies to switch to more sustainable pharma packaging Talwar points out that materials selection and minimalist design can reduce environmental impact. In terms of materials selection, pharma MSMEs can choose eco-friendly packaging materials, such as biodegradable plastics, recycled paper, or plant-based alternatives. This reduces reliance on petroleum-based products and minimises waste. Using materials that are easier to recycle or compost can significantly lessen the overall carbon footprint of packaging.

On the minimalist design front, Talwar reasons that optimising packaging design can reduce material usage. By adopting a minimalist approach, MSMEs can use less packaging while still ensuring product integrity. Techniques such as flat packing or utilising concentrated formulations can minimise material waste and reduce shipping volumes.

However, Talwar cautions that sustainability cannot be at the cost of the primary function of packaging, i.e. ensuring product safety and integrity. “Sustainable packaging must sti