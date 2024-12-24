Prothix LifeSciences partners with Oviya MedSafe

Prothix LifeSciences, a global contract research organisation (CRO) and Oviya MedSafe, a pharmacovigilance consulting and drug safety services, have entered into a strategic partnership aiming to extend their complementary expertise and service offerings in pharmacovigilance, drug safety, regulatory compliance, clinical trials, and related drug development services to the global healthcare sector.

This partnership formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), aims to leverage the business synergies between the two organisations to deliver integrated healthcare solutions that extend across diverse global markets.

By combining industry expertise, resources, and capabilities, both companies aim to drive meaningful impact and create sustainable solutions that address the most critical challenges in service delivery of global pharmacovigilance and clinical trials.