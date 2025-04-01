Entvin AI raises $500K in Y combinator funding to streamline FDA drug approval process

Entvin AI, a startup founded by three IIT Bombay graduates, has launched out of beta and secured $500K in its first funding round from Y Combinator. The company specialises in AI solutions designed for pharmaceutical and life sciences companies worldwide. Y Combinator, one of the world’s most prestigious startup accelerators, accepted Entvin AI into its programme with a 0.1 per cent acceptance rate. This funding will help Entvin expand its AI capabilities and accelerate customer acquisition among mid-to-large pharmaceutical companies across the globe.

The company, founded by Sanskar Jain, Hemant Phalak, and Rishabh Arya, has developed an AI platform aimed at addressing the time-consuming, resource-intensive, and complex FDA drug approval process. The FDA approval process represents a multi-billion-dollar market opportunity as pharmaceutical companies aim to speed up regulatory timelines and lower compliance costs. Entvin AI reports early success with pilot customers, showing that its AI solution can save hundreds of hours for regulatory and scientific teams while enhancing compliance accuracy, a critical factor in an industry where regulatory errors can cost millions.

The FDA drug approval process typically takes years and costs millions. Any inefficiency in this process can greatly affect a company’s bottom line and delay potentially life-saving treatments. Entvin AI addresses this issue by offering a specialised AI platform for regulatory teams.

The platform automates tasks such as document drafting, compliance verification, and regulatory monitoring, which typically require thousands of hours of skilled professional time. The platform’s technical architecture uses large language models fine-tuned specifically for regulatory documentation and FDA compliance requirements. Early users of the platform report significant efficiency improvements, with some teams regaining hundreds of hours previously spent on manual regulatory work.

Sanskar Jain, Co-Founder & CEO of Entvin, said, “We identified a significant opportunity to transform how life sciences companies navigate regulatory requirements. Regulatory professionals spend countless hours on documentation, compliance checks, and staying updated with constantly evolving FDA guidelines. Our AI agents streamline these workflows, allowing teams to focus on strategic priorities rather than administrative burdens.”

Hemant Phalak, Co-Founder & CPO of Entvin, added, “At Entvin, our AI agents seamlessly integrate into existing workflows to enhance efficiency and accelerate decision-making. Our platform doesn’t just organise information – it actively identifies compliance gaps, automates repetitive documentation tasks, and provides regulatory teams with actionable insights in real-time. This helps life science companies navigate the approval process with unprecedented efficiency while maintaining trust, reliability, and seamless integration.”

Rishabh Arya, Co-Founder & CTO of Entvin, explained their approach, stating, “We’ve developed an AI system that deeply understands the complex language of FDA regulations and can process massive volumes of regulatory documentation. Our architecture is enterprise-grade, designed to meet the highest compliance standards required by pharma companies like SOC 2, ISO 2700.”