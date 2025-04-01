Avantor wins bioprocessing awards at Asia-Pacific Biopharma Excellence Awards 2025

Avantor Inc., a global provider of mission-critical products and services in the life sciences and advanced technologies industries, received two awards at the Asia-Pacific Biopharma Excellence Awards (ABEA) 2025. The company was recognised for its role in biopharma manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain optimisation.

Avantor received the Best Bioprocessing Supplier Award: Single-Use Systems and the Best Bioprocessing Supplier Award: Chromatography. The company provides single-use solutions designed to enhance flexibility and speed in biopharma manufacturing. As an open-architecture provider, Avantor offers end-to-end design, manufacturing, and logistics support globally. Its chromatography resins and production technologies facilitate scalable and efficient delivery of therapies.

Narayana Rao Rapolu, Vice President & General Manager, BPS AMEA, Avantor, said, “We are honored by these two awards recognising Avantor and our team’s contributions to advancing biomanufacturing. As biologics grow more complex, Avantor remains dedicated to providing innovative chromatography and single-use solutions that enhance flexibility, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness globally. Additionally, by leveraging our wide range of chromatography resins, process chemicals, and reagents, our application scientists, and customer support centers are able to provide total solutions that improve process efficiency.”

Rajesh Bhagwat, Director, Strategy & Marketing, BPS AMEA, Avantor, said, “Avantor’s expertise in delivering customised, scalable solutions drives innovation in biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Our advanced chromatography resins, including PROchievA and J.T.Baker® Bakerbond, provide unique selectivity for next-generation therapies across the Asia-Pacific region. This award reinforces our commitment to supporting customers at every stage, from small-scale development to large-scale production.”

The Asia-Pacific Biopharma Excellence Awards (ABEA) recognises professionals, organisations, and technologies in bioprocessing, biologistics, clinical trials, and aseptic fill and finish. The awards celebrate achievements in biopharma manufacturing across the Asia-Pacific region. Winners are selected by an industry panel based on their contributions to the advancement of the bioprocessing industry.