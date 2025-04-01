AGI Greenpac approves ₹700 cr investment for new container glass plant in Madhya Pradesh

AGI Greenpac, has announced plans to establish a new manufacturing plant in Madhya Pradesh with an investment of approximately ₹700 crore. The greenfield facility is expected to increase the company’s container glass production capacity by 25 per cent to address the rising demand for glass packaging across industries.

The plant will have a planned daily production capacity of 500 tonnes, manufacturing commercial glass for the alcoholic beverages, pharmaceutical, and food sectors. AGI Greenpac aims to commence commercial production within 24 months.

Madhya Pradesh has been chosen as the location due to its central positioning, developed infrastructure, and access to raw materials. These factors are expected to enhance AGI Greenpac’s production efficiency and facilitate expansion across India.

Sandip Somany, Chairman and Managing Director of AGI Greenpac, stated, “Madhya Pradesh’s favourable business environment and strategic location aligns with our growth strategy. This state-of-the-art plant will enable us to meet the rising demand for tailored glass packaging solutions, providing our customers with enhanced quality products and will further expand our share in the Indian container glass market.”

The facility will integrate advanced manufacturing technologies and sustainable practices, reinforcing AGI Greenpac’s focus on environmental responsibility. It will complement the company’s existing manufacturing plants in Telangana, strengthening its production capabilities.

The project is expected to generate over 1,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities, contributing to regional economic development and supporting the growth of India’s manufacturing sector.